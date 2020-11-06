I3 Energy Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Majid Shafiq, CEO, i3 Energy (TSX: ITE) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

i3 Energy is an energy company focused on the development and production of high return hydrocarbon fields and discoveries. For more information visit: www.i3.energy