I3 Energy Virtually Opens The Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Nov 06, 2020, 12:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Majid Shafiq, CEO, i3 Energy (TSX: ITE) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

i3 Energy is an energy company focused on the development and production of high return hydrocarbon fields and discoveries. For more information visit: www.i3.energy

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:   Friday November 6, 2020
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected], T: +44 20 3757 4980

