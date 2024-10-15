i-payout and SHAZAM Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Real-time Payment Solutions

Partnership Enhances Real-Time Payment Capabilities, Reducing Payment Clearing Time to 30 Seconds

# i-payout and SHAZAM Partner to Revolutionize Real-time Payments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- i-payout, a leading financial technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with SHAZAM, Inc., United States-based premier member-owned debit network, processor and core provider, to transform instant payout capabilities for global enterprises.

This collaboration leverages i-payout's global reach and expertise in global payment disbursements with SHAZAM's instant payments technology. Together, they aim to set a new standard for speed, efficiency, and reliability for payment delivery.

"At i-payout, our mission is to transcend traditional payment solutions by integrating cutting-edge technology and providing unmatched financial security and efficiency," said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout. "This partnership with SHAZAM is a testament to our ongoing effort to redefine the global payments landscape."

The partnership allows i-payout and SHAZAM to provide beneficiaries with real-time access to funds, facilitating real-time payments in just 30 seconds. It also addresses the escalating demand for instant payments, with over 70% of consumers indicating they would choose real-time options over traditional bank transfers. This capability enables companies to make faster data-driven decisions, improve cash flow, and efficiently scale operations.

"Real-time payments are not just an advantage; they are a necessity in today's fast-paced economy. Our partnership with i-payout ensures businesses can operate with the speed and agility they require," said Terry Dooley, Chief Operating Officer of SHAZAM. "Our innovative technology combined with i-payout's extensive experience in global payments creates an unparalleled synergy to ensure funds are immediately sent and received."

The partnership also promises major benefits in regulatory compliance and security, with SHAZAM's and i-payout's layered expertise alleviating compliance burdens for global customers. As the real-time payments market continues rapid expansion, this strategic alignment positions both companies as leaders in the FinTech space well into the future.

"Working alongside innovative partners like SHAZAM allows us to extend our advanced payment capabilities and robust security features to a broader audience," noted Eddie Gonzalez. "Together, we are poised to set new standards for real-time payments in the industry."

About the Companies

About i-payout

International Payout Systems, Inc. (i-payout) stands as a pioneering force in global payment solutions and financial technology innovation. Their platform grants companies and banks unparalleled access to send and receive payments worldwide, catering to nearly every country in local currencies. Built on a global network that supports multiple local alternative payment methods and RTP networks to provide customized local payment options to users. Harnessing over 17 years of experience in cross-border payments, i-payout utilizes its award-winning SaaS financial technologies to address the intricate payment needs of their diverse clientele. Learn more at https://www.i-payout.com

About SHAZAM

SHAZAM, Inc. is the original innovator of processing debit card transactions and has evolved to be a leader in the payments space, helping banks, credit unions, fintech's and other corporate entities move money efficiently and securely across the U.S. payments rail systems. As an independent, member-owned provider, for the past 40+ years, we reinvest our profits into the products and services our clients use every day. Huge strides have been made in the payments space in the past decade and SHAZAM is on the cutting edge of the mechanics to move money in real-time. Learn more at https://www.shazam.net/payment-solutions/

