Hyundai reveals Super Bowl LIV commercial starring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz

"Most of the brands behind these commercials created exclusively for the Super Bowl will not have them visible in Canada during the game. After viewing the fantastic ad, we knew we had to bring it North," said Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "Therefore, we invested in acquiring the Canadian rights to the ad in order to have it shown during the Canadian broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on CTV, in parallel with the US."

"Smaht Pahk": https://youtu.be/85iRQdjCzj0

The ad includes Chris Evans, a well-known actor featured in both commercial and independent films and an upcoming Apple+ show which he produced. This will be his first appearance in a Super Bowl commercial. John Krasinski is an award-winning actor and filmmaker who has written, starred in and directed numerous critically-acclaimed TV shows and movies.

Rachel Dratch, a popular comedian and actress, was a widely recognized SNL cast member, along with being a guest star on several popular TV shows. David Ortiz, nicknamed "Big Papi," is a Boston Red Sox legend who was a three-time World Series champion and a ten-time All-Star.

"Casting is such a critically important part of the ad, and we found four celebrities who worked perfectly together and made our creative concept come to life brilliantly," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Combine that talent with our director Bryan Buckley and the team at our ad agency Innocean, and we think we have another winner on our hands. We just finished testing the spot and it performed exceptionally well."

Director Bryan Buckley, also a Massachusetts native, has directed over 60 Super Bowl commercials. Buckley is an esteemed recipient of the Directors Guild of America award, multiple Emmys, and over 50 Cannes Lions, in addition to being named one of the 50 Best Creative Minds in the last 25 years by Creativity Magazine.

Barney Goldberg, Innocean USA's executive creative director explains, "It all starts with a great script, and we went through hundreds to get to this one. Obviously, humor is always a great way to disarm the viewer and grab their attention. This particular idea focuses on the iconic Boston accent. It was important to us to make sure everything was authentic. Shooting in Boston instead of a backlot and casting Boston icons really paid off for us in this spot. We even threw in a few local 'Easter eggs' for anyone paying close attention. I think we really captured the feel of the city as well as highlighting a great feature on the new Sonata."

Hyundai's Super Bowl commercial features the all-new 2020 Sonata. The Sonata is Hyundai's longest-standing model, and the all-new version offers a bold, distinctive design and numerous convenience and safety technologies. It is a fully transformed vehicle that showcases a sporty four-door-coupe look and represents Hyundai's new focus on creating an emotional appeal using proportion, styling and technology.

The latest Sonata is the first model to be based on Hyundai's new, innovative vehicle platform, which delivers improvements in overall driving performance. The car uses an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety.

Hyundai's 2020 Super Bowl marketing campaign was developed by its agency of record, Innocean USA and is being executed in Canada by Innocean Worldwide Canada. The Super Bowl will be played on February 2, 2020 in Miami and will be televised on CTV.

