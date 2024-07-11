Hyundai returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with three Canadian-flagged drivers in contention

Canadians Robert Wickens and Mark Wilkins will be in contention, along with Denis Dupont who resides in Quebec

Hyundai seeks to cut into points gap at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Hyundai aims to continue its streak of podium finishes with a victory in the sixth round of the 2024 IMSA Michelin Pilot Championship (IMPC) season

MARKHAM, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Motor America (HMA) and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) will look to return to the top step of the podium as their hunt for the championship lead moves to the sixth round of the 2024 IMPC season. Three of four BHA Hyundai Elantra N TCRs have secured second-place finishes this season, with the No. 76 car being the only team entry to score a win so far. Hyundai seeks to improve upon this strong performance in the second half of the season, including a trio of drivers donning the Canadian flag: Denis Dupont (No. 76), originally from Belgium now a resident of Montreal; Mark Wilkins of Mulmur, Ontario (No.98) and Guelph, Ontario native, Robert Wickens (No. 33).

Mark Wilkins, #98 Elantra N TCR: "It's home race week and that means local support and incredible fans! CTMP is fast and has an incredible flow to it; it's an old school racetrack with endless character. The track really suits our car well and we have had some fantastic race wins here over the years. Our group on the #98 has been knocking on the door of a race win many times this season and we are focused on making that happen heading into the second half. With a Hyundai up front we help raise money for Hyundai Hope on Wheels and I'm hoping we can add to the over 124 laps led so far this season. Let's keep pushing, team!"

Denis Dupont, #76 Elantra N TCR: "I live in Montreal, so CTMP is my home race, and one that I have been looking forward to all season. The Team and ourselves have worked diligently to prepare the race. It's a challenging track and racing will be hard; I'm looking forward to the challenge. We are at the halfway point and second in the points, I am very happy with our results so far this season."

Robert Wickens, #33 Elantra N TCR: "CTMP is always a season highlight. Not just because it's a home race for me, but the track is such a drivers track! I've been fortunate to have success here in the past and hopefully we can give the home crowd a great show! The whole #33 team has been building momentum throughout the season, our first win of the year is just around the corner and the is no better place to do it than at home at CTMP."

Less than — 220 points — separates Hyundai and No. 76 drivers Preston Brown and Denis Dupont from the championship lead. The team's No. 76, No. 33 (Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker), and No. 98 (Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi) cars are firmly in the hunt, too. The three cars are only separated by 140 points entering the closing half of the season as they enter the only international race weekend of the 2024 IMPC season in Bowmanville, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The Victor Gonzalez Racing Team also will be fielding two Elantra N TCR cars this weekend.

This sixth round of the IMPC schedule will take place Sat., July 13, with the green flag set to fly at 1:25 p.m. EDT for the two-hour event.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: 3.957-km, 10-turn, Grand Prix Track

Championship Standings: Second place for the No. 76 Elantra N TCR drivers Preston Brown and Denis Dupont

and Third Place for the No. 33 Elantra N TCR drivers Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker

and Fourth Place for the No. 98 Elantra N TCR drivers Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi

Previous Performance at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP)

Robbie Wickens and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR were the team's top-finishing drivers last year at CTMP, crossing the line in second place. Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi were close behind in third, as Hyundai picked up a double podium at the Canadian circuit. Wickens and Wilkins previously teamed up to win at CTMP in 2022 on the Canada Day long weekend.

For additional photos: https://bryanhertaautosport.com/media/

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged to donate $100 USD for every lap a Hyundai Elantra N TCR leads during every race of the 2024 IMSA IMPC season. Through the first four events of this year's campaign, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has raised over $12,000 USD to fight childhood cancer.

Hyundai Championship Standings

Position Drivers Team Car Total Points 2 P. Brown / D. Dupont Bryan Herta Autosport #76 Elantra N TCR 1480 3 H. Gottsacker / R. Wickens Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR 1390 4 M. Filippi / M. Wilkins Bryan Herta Autosport #98 Elantra N TCR 1340 7 T. Hagler / B. Morris Bryan Herta Autosport #77 Elantra N TCR 1160 8 T. Gonzalez / V. Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR 1070 12 C. Jones / M. Burkhard Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #80 Elantra N TCR 960

IMSA TCR Manufacturer Standings

Position Manufacturer Total Points 1 Audi 1700 2 Hyundai 1630 3 Alfa Romeo 1460 4 Honda 1460

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

