Hyundai Motor Group Takes Top Honors for Safety with Industry-leading 12 Titles in Updated 2025 IIHS Safety Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced an industry-leading total of 12 models from Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation and Genesis received honors at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards. The Group's total represents more than any other automaker in the annual IIHS assessment, comprising 25 percent of the total awards given so far in 2025.

"Outstanding safety performance is core to the Hyundai Motor Group and our achievement in the 2025 IIHS awards, with the most stringent test criteria ever, underscores our unwavering commitment to customers and relentless engineering to deliver the highest level of safety for occupants and road users," said Brian Latouf, President and Global Chief Safety and Quality Officer at Hyundai Motor Group. "These results affirm our dedication to safety leadership for 2025 and beyond."

What IIHS TOP SAFETY awards did Hyundai Motor Group brands win?

Among the Group's brands, Hyundai Motor and Genesis earned five awards each, while Kia received two, highlighting the exceptional safety standards embedded in Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles as part of the Group's overall mission to deliver to customers uncompromising levels of safety and quality.

The five Hyundai Motor TSP+ winners included:

IONIQ 5

KONA SUV

TUCSON SUV

SANTA FE SUV (built after November 2024 )

) IONIQ 6

The four Genesis TSP+ winners included:

GV60 SUV

Electrified GV70 SUV

GV70 SUV (built after April 2024 )

) GV80 SUV

The Genesis G90 large luxury sedan was also recognized with a TSP award.

The two Kia TSP+ award winners were:

EV9 SUV

Telluride SUV

All vehicles were 2025 model year unless otherwise specified.

How did IIHS update its award criteria for 2025?

For 2025, the IIHS updated its TSP and TSP+ award criteria, placing even greater emphasis on protection for second-row occupants, with tests requiring advanced seat belt technology and other safety innovations to score highly. Further updates to the testing methods and standards raised the already-high benchmark for consideration, resulting in just 48 models qualifying for this year's awards, compared with 71 last year at this time.

With the judging criteria including small and moderate front overlap, side impact and crash prevention tests, as well as measures for pedestrian safety and new, more stringent rear passenger safety standards, Hyundai, Genesis and Kia's excellent performance highlights the dedication to safety that is instilled throughout Hyundai Motor Group. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

