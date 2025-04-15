Hyundai Motor Group Presents Action Plans for Waste-to-Hydrogen Ecosystem in Indonesia

Hyundai Motor Group to collaborate with Pertamina and West Java Province to build a waste-to-hydrogen ecosystem, advancing sustainable hydrogen solutions

to build a waste-to-hydrogen ecosystem, advancing sustainable hydrogen solutions By 2027, the Group plans to launch an on-site hydrogen refueling station utilizing Pertamina's CNG infrastructure

Building on its successful W2H model in Korea, the Group plans to expand the ecosystem in Indonesia as its first overseas initiative

as its first overseas initiative The April 2025 summit in Jakarta featured Indonesia's national hydrogen roadmap, with major contributions from Hyundai and government ministries

SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today outlined action plans to establish a waste-to-hydrogen (W2H) ecosystem in West Java Province, Indonesia, during the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit held in Jakarta.

At the summit, the Group unveiled comprehensive plans for the initiative in partnership with Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS), and PT Pertamina (Persero), an Indonesian state-owned energy company.

(from left) Fransiscus Soerjopranoto, COO at PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia; Nur Lalia Widyastuti, Coordinator at BAPPENAS; Jaeha Park, Vice President and Head of Global Hydrogen Business Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Group; Eniya Listiani Dewi, Director General of New and Renewable Energy at ESDM; Ary Kurniawan, Project Director at PT Pertamina; H. Sumasna, Regional Secretary of West Java Province; Ai Saadiyah Dwidaningsih, Head of West Java Environmental Management Agency View PDF

Hosted by the Indonesia Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (IFHE), the event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), representatives from the Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS), and executives from Pertamina and Hyundai Motor Group. During the event, ESDM presented Indonesia's national hydrogen roadmap, while BAPPENAS outlined hydrogen policies for Nusantara, the country's new capital city.

As part of the initiative, the Group will establish an on-site hydrogen refueling station using Pertamina's existing compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure, targeting operational launch by 2027. The station will be supplied with low-carbon hydrogen produced from biogas sourced at the Sarimukti landfill near Bandung, the capital of West Java Province.

Following the completion of a technical feasibility study on Sarimukti landfill development, the Group plans to commence construction this year. To bring Korea's advanced hydrogen policies and technologies into the project, the Group is supporting the effort through a consortium of leading Korean organizations and companies.

The roadmap underscores significant advancements in the Group's commitment to sustainable hydrogen solutions, as highlighted by its senior management at events in Indonesia and abroad. It also aligns with the objectives of Indonesia's central government ministries and is reflected in the country's National Hydrogen and Ammonia Roadmap.

Indonesia Marks First Overseas Milestone in W2H Initiative

The Sarimukti landfill in Indonesia handles about 80 percent of the 1,500 tons of waste generated daily in Bandung. In recent years, neighboring communities have faced repeated natural disasters – including large-scale fires, floods, and landslides – driven by the ongoing effects of global warming and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

Reaffirming its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment, the Group has partnered with Good Neighbors to improve local access to drinking water and healthcare. Collaborating with Sejin G&E, the Group plans to secure the Sarimukti landfill, preventing disasters and ensuring safety, while extracting biogas for low-carbon hydrogen production via Hyundai Rotem's steam methane reformer.

The robust partnership between the Group and Pertamina has paved the way for the development of a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem covering land provision for refueling stations, hydrogen production and transport, and vehicle utilization.

With strong support from key Indonesian government bodies, this collaboration not only addresses urgent waste management challenges but also lays the groundwork for low carbon hydrogen production.

About Hyundai Motor Group

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Seohyeon Kim, Global PR Strategy & Planning / Hyundai Motor Group, [email protected]