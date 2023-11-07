Hyundai Motor Group Calls for Public-Private Partnerships to Realize Its Vision for Advanced Air Mobility at the 2023 Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Established in 2018, with the Group as one of its founding partners, the Forum attracts over 400 of the world's most influential CEOs, leaders, visionaries, scientists, entrepreneurs and policymakers to find solutions to humanity's urgent challenges, with the discussions streamed live across the globe. Hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, the sixth annual Forum's guiding theme is 'Embracing Instability.'

The Group's participating theme is 'Hyundai Accelerates the New Economy through its Smart Mobility Solutions.' In support of this theme, the Group will take part in a plenary session on November 9 entitled 'Getting from Point A to Point B in 2033' with Jaiwon Shin, President of AAM Division, Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal, as one of the panelists.

Supernal, part of Hyundai Motor Group, is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. The company is developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. Supernal plans to harness the Group's automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses.

The Group, through the plenary session, aims to emphasize the need for public-private partnerships in ushering in sustainable and transformative mobility advancements — all unlocked with energy, grid, and infrastructure improvements. It will highlight how innovations in solid-state batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, autonomous driving and other technologies are driving the evolution in AAM. As part of this discussion, the Group will share its AAM vision for electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL/'electric air taxis') to become a safe, reliable option for everyday transportation needs.

"Integrating AAM into intermodal transportation — where multiple modes of transportation are used within a single journey — will require significant collaboration with municipalities, regulators, local businesses and community members. This is why the Group believes in developing the entire ecosystem before going to market," said President Shin. "AAM has the potential to transform communities by enabling efficient intra-city routes, provide access to traditionally underserved and remote locations, and facilitate more seamless journeys overall."

Since its inception, Supernal has been working with diverse private and public partners to develop AAM ecosystem while developing its in-house developed aircraft which will be used for AAM commercialization in 2028. As part of this ongoing efforts, Supernal is set to reveal its latest eVTOL vehicle concept at CES in January 2024.

With the beginning of the Forum, Hyundai introduced a new film that addresses the paradigm shift the Group's vision for AAM. The video was produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios.

