The Stollery Paediatric Oncology Program is one of the largest in Western Canada , providing comprehensive care for children with cancer and blood disorders.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues its commitment to donate over $4 million in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada , with Stollery Children's Hospital marking the eighth donation in its inaugural year.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hyundai Canada, through its charitable foundation Hyundai Hope on Wheels, held its flagship Handprint Ceremony at Southtown Hyundai and presented a $100,000 donation to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. The event celebrated the courage of young cancer patients and supported the hospital's groundbreaking work in paediatric oncology.

"Today isn't just about a donation—it's about hope", said Sue McCoy, Vice-President of Philanthropy, Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. "It's about giving children facing cancer and their families more moments of comfort, more access to breakthrough treatments and more reasons to believe in a healthier tomorrow."

The Stollery Children's Hospital Pediatric Oncology Program is the primary provider of children's cancer care in Northern Alberta. It offers a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services, with a specialized, interdisciplinary team dedicated to treating all forms of childhood cancer. The hospital's integrated approach ensures that children and their families receive compassionate, expert care throughout their journey.

To commemorate the donation, Hyundai Hope on Wheels hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, a powerful tradition of the foundation at the local dealership, Southtown Hyundai. During the event, children affected by cancer were invited to place their painted handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle, alongside families, joined by their families, care teams, and community members. Each handprint symbolizes courage, unity, and the ongoing fight to end childhood cancer

"We are honoured to support the incredible work being done at Stollery Children's Hospital through Hyundai Hope on wheels," said Kirk Merrett, Hyundai Canada's Director of Human Resources and Administration, and the executive who administers Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "Together, we're driving change and giving children a better chance at a healthy future."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered non-profit focused on funding research and care programs for children with cancer. The $100,000 donation to Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation is part of a broader $4 million commitment Hyundai Hope on Wheels is making in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada. Through this initiative, Hyundai Canada is proud to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work — and to help drive progress, one handprint at a time.

About Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

(StolleryKids.com | @StolleryKids)

The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation advances children's health care right in your own backyard by funding specialized care at the Stollery Children's Hospital and in communities across northern Alberta: state-of-the-art equipment and facilities; sub-specialty education to train the brightest medical minds; leading-edge research to discover new treatments and cures; and specialized programs that improve family-centered care, child and youth addiction and mental health services, and patient and family outcomes. Together, we can give all kids the best chance to live a long and healthy life.

About Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

