Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre, located in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, provides specialized paediatric oncology services to children across the province. As the only paediatric hospital in Newfoundland and Labrador, it serves as the central hub for childhood cancer treatment, with over 104,000 visits that children and their families make to our hospital each year. The hospital is a leader in the iCat2/GAIN consortium, which has sequenced over 700 patients with rare childhood solid cancers.

"Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre has made a profound impact on oncology patients and their families across Newfoundland and Labrador. We are honoured to stand here today in support of their journey and their unwavering advocacy for advancements in paediatric oncology care," said Ken Maisonville, executive director, customer experience and aftersales, Hyundai Canada. "Each handprint ceremony is a powerful tribute to the courage and resilience of the children and families facing cancer. It's a battle no one should face alone, and one that is fought and won through the strength of community and the dedication of the incredible medical teams."

In December, the Canadian Cancer Society released a report estimating that cancer costs the average patient approximately $33,000 over their lifetime, including out-of-pocket expenses and lost income during treatment and recovery, a burden often borne by families caring for sick children.

As part of its ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community, Capital Hyundai is proud to announce a special donation in support of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. This contribution reflects the dealership's dedication to helping children and families affected by paediatric cancer and reinforces Hyundai's broader mission to drive hope through research, awareness, and compassionate care. By joining forces with Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Capital Hyundai continues to champion causes that matter deeply to its team and customers.

"For over three decades, our family and the entire team at Capital Hyundai have been proud to support our community. We've always believed that our purpose goes beyond selling cars - it's about driving hope and making a tangible impact where our staff and customers live and work, "says Frank Howard, dealer principal at Capital Hyundai. "Supporting Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a deeply personal commitment for us, and this donation is a testament to our ongoing dedication to the children and families of Newfoundland and Labrador who are facing the difficult journey of paediatric cancer."

"These gifts from Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Capital Hyundai are a powerful investment in the lives of children and families across Newfoundland and Labrador. Their support will help us provide the very best care and technology for children and families facing a cancer journey at the Janeway," says Rebecca Dutton, president and CEO of the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation. "These gifts show Hyundai Canada's deep commitment to children from coast to coast and to ensuring that each children's hospital has the tools it needs to give kids their childhoods back."

To mark the donation, Hyundai Hope on Wheels hosted its signature Handprint Ceremony, a powerful tradition of the foundation. During the event, children affected by cancer were invited to place their painted handprints on a white Hyundai vehicle, alongside families, care teams, and community members. Each handprint serves as a symbol of courage, unity, and the ongoing fight to end childhood cancer.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered non-profit focused on funding research and care programs for children with cancer. The $150,000 donation to Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation is part of a broader $4 million commitment Hyundai Hope on Wheels is making in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada. Through this initiative, Hyundai Canada is proud to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work — and to help drive progress, one handprint at a time.

About Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation

The Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation is a registered charitable organization created to raise funds to meet the financial needs of the Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation Centre for capital projects, medical equipment and research and programs directly related to the health and welfare of NL children, while promoting awareness of these needs. Learn more at janewfoundation.nf.ca.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 225 Canadian dealers nationwide.

Media Contacts:

Mohga Hassib , Corporate Communications, Hyundai Canada; [email protected]

, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Canada; Jenn McCarthy , National Manager, Hyundai Canada; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.