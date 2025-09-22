These donations will directly support hematology and oncology programs at Children's Hospital, which provides specialized care to children and youth across Southwestern Ontario, including satellite clinics in Kitchener and Windsor. As one of only four acute tertiary paediatric hospitals in Ontario, Children's Hospital serves a population of over 2.6 million, including nearly 600,000 children, primarily across Southwestern and Northern Ontario. Children's Hospital in London provides over 4,500 visits annually for children though their clinic and inpatient treatment. Within its Paediatric Oncology Program, more than 800 children are served through both clinic visits and inpatient care, with 150 children currently in active treatment.

"Announcing this donation today is especially meaningful to me, as London is not just where I grew up—it's where I first learned the value of community and compassion," says Jeff Hewitt, director of connected digital experience at Hyundai Auto Canada. "Children's Hospital has long been a pillar of hope and healing for families across Southwestern Ontario, and I've seen firsthand how deeply its care touches lives. Through Hyundai Hope on Wheels and the support of our dealer network, we're proud to help ensure that children facing cancer in this region receive the specialized care they need, and that their families continue to feel the strength of a community that stands behind them."

The Children's Hospital in London is active in children's oncology group trials as well as research in the fields of hemophilia and bleeding disorders, childhood stroke and marrow failure syndromes, and drug metabolism and molecular diagnostics. In addition to acute care, the hospital supports long-term recovery through its Aftercare program, which helps approximately 350 survivors each year. This ongoing support reflects the hospital's commitment to children and families throughout their entire cancer journey

"Children's Hospital is an essential part of our community, providing life-saving care and support to families during their most difficult moments," says Hass Hijazi, managing partner at Finch Hyundai. "We're honoured to contribute to this important cause and help advance paediatric cancer care in our region. This initiative holds personal significance for me—my son's cancer journey began right here, and thanks to the incredible care he received, he's now thriving. Giving back to the very institution that helped our family is both a privilege and a responsibility we take to heart."

The Handprint Ceremony is a signature event of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, inviting children and families impacted by cancer to leave their handprints on the Hyundai Hope car, symbolizing the shared strength and resilience in the fight against paediatric cancer. The event brought together representatives from Hyundai Canada, Children's Health Foundation and Children's Hospital health staff, and patient ambassadors to share their support for those on the frontlines of this crucial battle.

"Our team is deeply committed to ensuring that every child not only receives the most advanced treatments but also experiences hope, comfort, and dignity along their journey. I can say with confidence - this progress wouldn't be possible without our donors and community partners who give generously through Children's Health Foundation," said Dr. Alexandra Zorzi, medical director, Paediatric Oncology, Children's Hospital in London. "My intention for children who need our Paediatric Oncology Program is for them to be everything they were supposed to be had we never met. I want them to contribute to society and go to school, get into trouble, and have all those life experiences. I recognize the burden of cancer, while also knowing that children deserve to be children. Whether that's playing with a therapy dog, laughing with a therapeutic clown, or painting a picture in art therapy, these moments are vital to healing."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a registered non-profit established in Canada this year, is dedicated to supporting paediatric cancer care and research, and raising awareness about childhood cancer. This donation to Children's Health Foundation is part of a broader $4 million commitment from Hyundai Hope on Wheels in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across the country, marking the beginning of Hyundai's journey to fund research and care for young cancer patients.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

Media Contacts:

About Children's Health Foundation

Children's Health Foundation, founded in 1922, inspires caring people to donate to help ensure that children and their families across Western Ontario receive the best care and the most hope when facing a life-changing diagnosis. By funding clinician education, equipment, programs and research at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, TVCC and Children's Health Research Institute, Children's Health Foundation donors help bridge the gap between what the government funds and the innovations that make up the best care! Children's Health Foundation brings hope to children and families facing serious health issues, injury and disability. Because of donor generosity, hope lives at Children's. To learn more, visit www.childhealth.ca.

