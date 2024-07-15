Hyundai Captures Second IMPC Win with Double-Podium Finish drivers at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Gottsacker set the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR up for success with a stunning qualifying performance, earning pole position for the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120. Gottsacker got away clean and then settled into a battle for the lead in the opening stages of the race. After a strong performance from Gottsacker, Wickens took over for the final leg of the race. Wickens kept up Gottsacker's blistering pace while battling for the lead before bringing the No. 33 car home to take the checkered flag just .723-seconds ahead of second place.

The No. 76 and No. 77 cars had impressive races as they moved through the field after a difficult qualifying session that saw them starting in eighth and seventh places, respectively. Preston Brown and Taylor Hagler quickly found pace, cutting through the field in their stints. The two teams moved up to fourth and fifth place before handing the cars over to Denis Dupont and Bryson Morris respectively to close out the race. Dupont and Morris were also able to capitalize on the strong pace of the Hyundais and continue progress through the field, with the No. 76 finishing on the podium in third and the No. 77 finishing just behind in fourth.

After an early puncture, the No. 98 fought to recover despite going a lap down. After strong performances from Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi, the driver duo secured a sixth-place finish.

Following the sixth round of IMPC competition, Hyundai trails by just 20 points in the Manufacturers' Championship. Up next, the Hyundai stable of vehicles is set to take on the Road America 120 in Wisconsin on Aug. 3, 2024.

Top-Finishing and Top-Qualifying Hyundai: First place for the No. 33 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker

Hyundai Finishing Results

Position Drivers Team Car 1 R. Wickens / H. Gottsacker Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR 3 P. Brown / D. Dupont Bryan Herta Autosport #76 Elantra N TCR 4 T. Hagler / B. Morris Bryan Herta Autosport #77 Elantra N TCR 6 M. Filippi / M. Wilkins Bryan Herta Autosport #98 Elantra N TCR 10 T. Gonzalez / M. Burkhard Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Championship Standings

Position Drivers Team Car Total Points 2 P. Brown / D. Dupont Bryan Herta Autosport #76 Elantra N TCR 1780 3 R. Wickens / H. Gottsacker Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR 1740 4 M. Filippi / M. Wilkins Bryan Herta Autosport #98 Elantra N TCR 1590 6 T. Hagler / B. Morris Bryan Herta Autosport #77 Elantra N TCR 1440

IMSA TCR Manufacturer Standings

Position Manufacturer Total Points 1 Audi 2000 2 Hyundai 1980 3 Alfa Romeo 1780 4 Honda 1740

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged to donate $100 for every lap that a Hyundai Elantra N TCR is in the lead for during every race of the season. At Watkins Glen International, Hyundai cars led 35 laps, resulting in a $3,500 donation by Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport to Hope On Wheels.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

