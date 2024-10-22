Hyundai Canada wins DEI Commitment award under Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours 2024 by Reuters Events

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada (HAC) is proud to announce that it was a winner among the three honourees in Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours 2024 for the "DEI Commitment Category." This global recognition is a testament to Hyundai Canada's efforts in making the automotive industry a more inclusive business sector that can best support its diverse Canadian market, as well as its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence within the automotive landscape.

Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours 2024 (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

"Hyundai's people-first culture underscores our diversity, equity and inclusion procedures as they become reflective of our communities," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration. "Thank you to Reuters and their team of judges for recognizing our efforts and impact in this space. Our actions are guided by our corporate ethos of Progress for Humanity which aims to advance society at large through meaningful work."

According to one of the Reuters Automotive D.R.I.V.E. judges: "[Hyundai is] leading the industry. In particular, I enjoyed the community at large impact awareness aspect. These efforts have all the areas necessary for sustainability. Thank you for your commitment and work!"

Hyundai Canada has enacted numerous initiatives within its corporate governance procedures to ensure representation shift, corporate culture impact and community impact. Hyundai Canada consolidated its efforts to ensure a strong DEI foundation is built through implementing company-wide accountability, promoting awareness and education on diverse DEI topics, enhancing inclusive and diverse recruitment practices, offering inclusive benefits, and fostering a workplace where every team member feels a sense of belonging.

Reuters, the news, and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters Events is part of Reuters News and Media Ltd.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

