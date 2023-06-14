VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Canadian Green Car and Green Utility of the Year Awards today, coinciding with the kick-off of the AJAC EcoRun, a rolling showcase of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 takes home top honours as the AJAC 2023 Canadian Green Car of the Year, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes home the win as the AJAC 2023 Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year. This is the first time that one manufacturer has taken home both of the Green Car Awards.

These vehicles were selected as category winners by AJAC voting journalists. AJAC has approximately 50 voting members who have spent countless hours and kilometres driving virtually every new car, truck, and utility vehicle on sale today.

For the Canadian Green Car and Utility Awards, AJAC voters have to consider a different set of qualities than for the more traditional Canadian Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards. Here, voting journalists look at fuel economy, range, and efficiency, as well as value, consumer appeal, and sales potential as well as the usual qualities of being a great vehicle for Canadian drivers.

Jurors also consider the "green-ness" of the entire vehicle's production cycle, with sustainability efforts throughout the supply chain coming into play. As well, the level to which the vehicle maximises its green technologies to enhance the experience for owners and drivers.

The efficiency attributes will also be especially important at the 2023 AJAC EcoRun presented by BC Hydro, Canadian Fuels Association, Electric Mobility Canada, FLO, KalTire and Parkland. AJAC EcoRun is a showcase of some of the latest and best electrified and fuel-efficient vehicles on the market.

This year, the event will take AJAC members on a scenic drive across British Columbia. Starting in Vancouver and ending in Kelowna, AJAC members will compete for the coveted Green Jersey award.

Rolling across the province with a fleet of electrified vehicles will help to show journalists and the public how the charging network currently functions, how each of the vehicles manages its range, and how each brand tackles the idea of efficiency.

Each driver will have their efficiency tracked and recorded. The AJAC journalist who has the highest overall efficiency across the vehicles they've driven will win the Green Jersey award and bragging rights for their low-carbon driving.

"After a successful return to an in-person EcoRun last year, we are ecstatic for a bigger and better event in 2023," said AJAC Vice President Evan Williams. "This is an opportunity for some of the country's top automotive journalists to experience today's most efficient new vehicles back-to-back-to-back. And to put them to the test in real-world road trip conditions. We're also excited to see one of the widest varieties, in both size and price point, of fully electric and plug-in hybrid models yet. And I'm looking forward to defending my Green Jersey win from last year's EcoRun"

Watch the hashtag #EcoRun to follow our journalist members on their EcoRun journey across British Columbia.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Michel Crépault, AJAC President, T: 514-944-2886 E: [email protected]; Evan Williams, AJAC Vice-President T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]