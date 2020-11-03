MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada today announced its best ever October sales in Canada, marking the brand's third consecutive month of record sales. A total of 12,239 units were sold in October, a 5% increase compared to the same month last year.

"Hyundai is leading the charge by continuing to increase our sales volume and showing improvements in market share each month," said Ken Maisonville, Director of National Sales at Hyundai Canada. "We are starting off the fourth quarter stronger than ever and we will continue this momentum as we move towards the end of the year. We are looking forward to the exciting, all-new 2021 Elantra that is beginning to reach dealers now, as well as our enhanced Santa Fe that will arrive in December."

The all new Sonata continues to perform well in a declining segment with October sales of 254 units, a 97% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Kona EV and Ioniq have continued to remain popular among consumers as the growing demand for electric vehicles increases. Both vehicles recorded significant increases this month at 508% and 167% respectively.

Palisade saw a 32% increase in October compared to 2019 with 800 units sold. Venue also performed well this month, selling a total of 1,023 units.

October Product and Corporate News

2021 Santa Fe: Revealed on October 16, the 2021 Santa Fe adds innovative design, hybrid powertrains and driver convenience technologies.

Interbrand's 2020 Global Brand Ranking: Hyundai Motor's global brand value went up 1 percent year-on-year to $14.3 billion, ranking fifth among global automotive brands.

2021 Elantra Pricing: On October 22, Hyundai released pricing for the 2021 Elantra which starts at $17,899, while the Elantra Hybrid starts at $24,699 and the fun-to-drive Elantra N Line is priced at $27,599.

Nameplate Sales % Change Elantra 1,982 -36% Veloster 62 -36% Ioniq 456 + 167% Sonata 254 + 97% Venue 1,023 N/A Kona 2,871 + 35% Tucson 2,615 - 7% Santa Fe 1,897 + 17% Palisade 800 + 32%

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 210 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:

Rachel Jaskula, Public Relations Coordinator, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Office: (905) 948-6820, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Related Links

www.hyundaicanada.com

