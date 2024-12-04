Hyundai Canada's Don Romano honoured with Canadian Black Book Icon Award

Upon receiving the award, Romano said: "I feel deeply honoured to receive this award from the Canadian Black Book team." He added, "However, this award is really a testament to all the hard-working team members at Hyundai who have made our company one of Canada's best places to work. I am simply fortunate to be surrounded and supported by a great team of exceptional individuals who are dedicated to our business success and ensure we maintain an equal opportunity for all."

Romano was selected for his transformation of Hyundai Canada's corporate culture and the successful introduction of a unique Genesis business model to the Canadian automotive industry. The award was presented by mentee and Accelerate Auto founder Christopher Nabeta, who applauded Don for his time mentoring underrepresented groups, supporting numerous CSR initiatives towards disadvantaged youth, and implementing hiring practices and routine training with the aim of providing equal opportunities for everyone in or considering entering the automotive industry.

"Don leads by example, he is a true ally who has built an outstanding career and is someone we would turn to for guidance and optimism during challenging times," says Yolanda Biswah, president of Canadian Black Book. "No one is more deserving of this award than Don, we thank him for all his efforts in helping create brighter industry for the next generation workforce."

"Kathy Ward was a pioneer for diversity in automotive. We lost her too soon, but her legacy remains. Kathy is someone I looked up to and drew inspiration from, so this award carries tremendous meaning," Romano concluded. Kathy Ward, the late Canadian Black Book CEO, established the Canadian Black Book Icon Award to honour exceptional leaders in our industry, and it was traditionally presented at the Canadian Black Book charity golf tournament. The last award was administered five years ago.

