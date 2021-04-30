Hyundai Canada puts partnership with BGC Canada into overdrive to celebrate and empower Canadian youth

"It is an honour to be a corporate ally of BGC Canada and their Clubs, and our partnership is a reflection of our shared core values: belonging; respect; encouragement and support, all anchored in the spirit of full inclusion," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. "We are proud to build on our commitment to BGC Canada as a title sponsor of the organization's Youth of the Year program, and will continue to fulfill our pledge to help Canadian youth realize their full potential as the leaders of tomorrow. Now more than ever, it is important for future generations to have access to resources that will help equip them overcome adversity, and foster positive change in their communities."

BGC Canada's Youth of the Year is a nationwide competition to celebrate the achievements, service, and leadership of youth in BGC Clubs, schools, and communities. Participating Canadian youth exhibit leadership skills, commitment, and advocacy for young people at their Club and across the country. Six Club members are selected as "Regional Youth of the Year," followed by one youth selected as "National Youth of the Year" for demonstrating exceptional leadership, service, and achievement.

To learn more about the BGC Canada's Youth of the Year program and meet this year's winners, please visit: https://www.bgccan.com/en/youth-of-the-year/

Vehicle Donations to Drive Change and Opportunity

As part of its support to BGC Canada, Hyundai Canada has also provided four 2021 Santa Fe SUVs to Clubs across the country to ensure their services are accessible for even more youth and families in their communities. The operational costs of these vehicles, including fuel and insurance, will be covered by Hyundai, and Hyundai dealerships for the respective Clubs will provide complimentary regularly scheduled maintenance.

The Santa Fe donated vehicles will support local Clubs in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and British Columbia by providing transportation to support essential community operations such as purchasing supplies and deliveries, facilitating programming in schools, transporting youth and staff to activities, and more.

"BGC Canada and Hyundai share the belief that empowering young people is key to a better future," says Owen Charters, president and CEO of BGC Canada. "We greatly appreciate Hyundai's dedication and support of our Clubs, through the donation of vehicles to help Club staff reach the young people and families that need them the most and their contribution to our annual Youth of the Year program to showcase and celebrate our young leaders. We are grateful to have a partner that is committed to nurturing and mobilizing Canada's next generation."

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com .

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 775 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

