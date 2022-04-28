Hyundai Canada places among top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for a fifth consecutive year

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results, and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"The second year of the pandemic left us with a set of unique and challenging circumstances, but ones we continue to tackle, head-on. Anchored to a solid foundation of camaraderie and trust, Hyundai Canada has moved forward the only way we know how – together," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration at Hyundai Auto Canada. "I couldn't be more proud of the leadership team and every team member, not only to sustain the strong culture where everyone feels welcome and supported, but to continue to lead the company ahead as one team, and all in support of Hyundai customers and dealers across Canada."

Employee Engagement

Throughout the pandemic, Hyundai Canada's leadership team multiplied their communication touchpoints with employees to keep them informed about rapid changes taking place and their impact. HAC's human resources team conducts regular virtual events to encourage connectivity across the entire employee base, which includes platforms for individual employee recognition. As part of its ongoing dedication to foster a corporate culture of transparency and listening, Hyundai Auto Canada issues consistent poll surveys to gather employee feedback to further improve the organizational culture and business processes.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

HAC continues its efforts to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with its Employee Resource Groups, including [email protected] and [email protected] who meet regularly and present seminars, company-wide, to increase education and dialogue on various cultures and backgrounds. Understanding effective culture change must come from the leadership, formal measurable diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics were added to HAC's executive team's performance reviews. HAC leaders participate in mandatory DEI leadership training each year, focusing on specific areas of opportunities. To help facilitate change, HAC implemented changes within its recruitment strategy, now requiring a minimum of two diverse candidates during the interview stage and if not met, a report must be sent directly to the president to review and identify areas of opportunity within the recruitment practice.

Wellness and Work-Life Balance

Employee wellness has been a central focus of Hyundai Canada over the past two years, offering various channels for employees to communicate with one another and encourage difficult conversations in a safe environment. Regular newsletters and holistic wellness information has been shared on a regular basis to encourage personnel to take care of their health. Virtual workout and meditation classes are provided to all HAC staff 2-3 times a week, late-morning to encourage mindfulness and enhance overall wellbeing. HAC is proud to continue implementing "Flexible Fridays," giving employees the option of logging off early Friday afternoons all year long.

Hyundai Canada was recognized for being one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. It was named Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in 2020, and listed for Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2019 and 2021. Hyundai Auto Canada was first certified as a Great Place to Work in 2017.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 223 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca.

