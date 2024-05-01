Hyundai Canada named among Best Workplaces™ in Canada for seventh consecutive year by Great Place to Work®

Hyundai Canada also named one of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams and, for the fifth consecutive year, recognized as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Women

MARKHAM, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada is proud to be named one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year. The OEM is the only automaker among the top 100 organizations listed, ranking 37th on the 2024 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada.

Members of the Hyundai Auto Canada team celebrating at the head office in Markham, Ontario (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.) Great Place to Work Logo En (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

Hyundai Canada is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace that not only benefits its existing team members but also helps to attract new and rising talent to the automotive industry. The company leads with a people-first approach and consistently looks to its team members for feedback through internal communications and surveys. Ever evolving, the executive leadership team encourages the implementation of new approaches and ideas that will benefit the community as a whole.

"It is rewarding to see how team members across every level embody our corporate culture every day, and actively contribute to sustaining a positive and equitable workplace culture. Receiving recognition as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for seven consecutive years is a significant achievement," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration. "We are committed to fostering positive morale and camaraderie among our team members, as every one of them is intrinsic to building a more resilient, successful and sustainable business."

Diversity, equity and inclusion are guiding principles for Hyundai Canada's executive leadership team and they actively strive to build a positive workplace culture and invest in employee experience. Cross-departmental mentorship is encouraged to give team members a holistic understanding of the business and expose them to different career opportunities within the organization to help them thrive. Management also reserves two days a year, one for team building and another for team volunteering to serve the community.

Hyundai Canada's human resources and administration teams are continually examining new ways in which they can support team members' wellbeing. A variety of wellness services are offered in-house, such as health checkups, on-site massage, dry-cleaning services, free nutritious breakfast and lunch, vehicle leasing programs and on-site sporting activities. The human resources team also revises and expands the employee health and wellness insurance benefits and has even expanded support to include free access to a virtual vet clinic

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute using the Trust Index™ team member survey. Rankings are based on employee feedback, which is analyzed to determine the extent to which the employee experience is shared by the full workforce. Great Place to Work® measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience, offering a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. This year's list captured the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees, impacting over 600,000 Canadian

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca

Follow Great Place To Work® on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter and use #BestWorkplacesCA .

