Hyundai Canada gives EValuate program a boost, adding the all-new IONIQ 6 to its EV discovery program powered by Turo

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting this week, EV-curious Canadians looking to get a feel for the electrified lifestyle will have another option when booking an extended test drive through EValuate, Hyundai Canada's electric vehicle discovery program powered by Turo, a leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace in Canada. The all-new IONIQ 6 — Hyundai's four-door, electrified streamliner — has been added to the EValuate program at select dealerships across Canada.

Introduced for 2023, the IONIQ 6 is the second vehicle under Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ brand. Designed to simultaneously satisfy the customer's aesthetic and functional needs, the IONIQ 6 is one of the most aerodynamic and energy efficient EVs on the market. It has won numerous awards since its introduction, including the "World Car of the Year," "World Electric Vehicle of the Year" and "World Car Design of the Year" awards. In Canada, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) named IONIQ 6 their "Canadian Green Car of the Year for 2023."

Customers will have the opportunity to experience how the vehicle's superior driving dynamics and unparalleled passenger and cargo room can fit their lifestyle. The two-to-five day extended test drive experience will also give customers the chance to test the IONIQ 6's ultra-fast charging capabilities and explore the limits of its estimated 581 km range.

"EValuate seeks to show customers how seamlessly an electric vehicle can fit their lifestyle and part of that is showing them the variety of EVs that exist to suit their unique needs and preferences," says Ken Maisonville, director of national sales at Hyundai Canada. "At Hyundai, we understand consumers having the opportunity to experience an EV is key to broader adoption, so we're excited to continue expanding the EValuate program to reach more EV-curious Canadians."

Designed to increase consumer education and awareness of electric vehicles, EValuate was introduced in 2022 based on the Car Ownership Index from Turo and Leger which revealed that 86 per cent of Canadians surveyed have never had the opportunity to drive an EV, but the majority would be more comfortable buying one if they had the opportunity to test drive it for a few days or weeks before making a decision to purchase. The multi-day trial seeks to address barriers to wide scale EV adoption by allowing EV-curious consumers to experience firsthand how electric vehicles can fit their lifestyle, while discovering the range, convenience, safety features and advanced driving technology of Hyundai EVs.

"Through our annual Car Ownership Indexes, conducted in partnership with Leger, we've seen that there's a lot of interest in EV adoption in Canada, but still more to be done to ensure Canadians have the opportunity to experience that lifestyle," said Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. "By partnering with Hyundai to power EValuate, we've been able to expand our electric vehicle offerings to make it easier than ever for Canadians to enjoy extended EV test drives, and we're excited to see the EValuate program continue to expand."

The EValuate platform, powered by Turo, is available through select dealers in Ontario, Quebec, and the greater Vancouver area. Starting October 16, customers in Atlantic Canada will also have the opportunity to book an EValuate trial through select dealerships, including: Century Hyundai, located in Truro, Nova Scotia, and Steele Hyundai Halifax, located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Canadians can book their Hyundai EV trial today via www.turo.com or using the Turo app available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more, visit www.hyundaicanada.com/evaluate .

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

