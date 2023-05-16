Hyundai Canada has been recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada for the sixth consecutive year, ranking 19 th among the list of Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and the only automaker to make the list

MARKHAM, ON, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. is honoured to receive four Best Workplace™ accolades by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the leading authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The company was also named 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Women, 2023 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams, 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces™ in Canada. This marks Hyundai Canada's sixth consecutive year where it ranked 19th on the list and is the only automotive corporation to place among all four recognitions.

"We are thrilled to consistently be recognized by Great Place to Work® for our efforts to maintain an inclusive and mindful work culture," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources at Hyundai Canada. "Fostering a conscious environment is in our DNA, and we have placed equity at the foundation of our success factors. It is the awareness, consideration and accountability of every single team member that makes us one of the best workplaces today."

A Hybrid Mindset

Like many workplaces, Hyundai Canada has evolved its organizational culture with the ebb and flow of pandemic-related restrictions. Today, the atmosphere at Hyundai Auto Canada is the culmination of learnings and new levels of flexibility after three years of working from home. Hyundai Canada's leadership team and Human Resources department encourage its employees to have a work environment that strikes the balance between in-office efficiency, team building, and the ability for employees to have a flexible schedule and opportunity to work from home. This framework was achieved after multiple employee surveys and points of input gathering.

"Just as we aim to provide a high level of service to our customers, At Hyundai Canada, we strive to take care of our employees with a sense of duty, and that is anchored in a 'listen and learn' culture," added Merrett. "We prioritize a leadership mindset of trust. When trust is in place, we're able to achieve a hybrid work culture, which creates an optimized work and social environment, where our employees have enough flexibility to feel connected and engaged."

The Gift of Giving

Hyundai Canada has developed a community-focused approach with giving back. The corporation has diversified its philanthropic work through donation of services, bridging the gap in the industry by investing in youth, and through partnering with local organizations that help uplift social communities with education, sports and mental health support. Hyundai Canada has also created a day for "volun-teaming," where each department's team members can come together and support an organisation of their choice by volunteering work for the full day outside of the office environment. "Giving back is in the fabric of our corporate culture, our progress for humanity work will continue to cascade across our activities," added Merrett. Over 90 per cent of Hyundai's employees support the way in which the company is giving back and agree with the difference in which it makes within the community, according to the unanimous survey collected by Great Place to Work®.

Employee Wellbeing

In order to attract and retain talent, Hyundai Canada continues to build upon and advocate for its culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. Hyundai Canada creates a workplace were women thrive and are offered equal opportunities for career development. [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] are three key Employee Resource Groups that encourage dialogue among employees from various cultures and backgrounds.

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five per cent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five per cent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 employees across Canada.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

