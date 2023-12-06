Hyundai Auto Canada recognized among Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2024

Hyundai Auto Canada awarded Greater Toronto's Top Employer (2024) for second consecutive year.





MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. (HACC) has been recognized, for the second consecutive year, as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The full list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in The Globe and Mail .

Now in its 18th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition has been examining ways in which organizations are making remarkable strides towards improving the quality time their employees have available. Hyundai Canada has People as a primary pillar among its five core values (Customer Globality, Collaboration, and Challenge), which means always looking at innovative policies not only to attract, but retain team members. Offering flexibility to optimize team member's quality time is a post-pandemic learning that is now integrated in our organizational culture.

"Our people-first mindset allows us to be a fully inclusive workplace that accounts for our team members' diverse lifestyles and work requirements," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources at Hyundai Canada. "This is a truly rewarding recognition that is reflective of our continuous efforts of looking at new policies and procedures internally, and a testament to our progressive leadership team for actively listening and implementing team-member feedback to achieve a true inclusive and equitable workplace."

Hyundai Canada was evaluated on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere and Social; (3) Health, Financial and Family Benefits; (4) Vacation and Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training and Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The judges publish detailed 'reasons for selection', providing transparency in the winner selection.

In addition to investing in team members and offering them flexible hours to make the most of their time, Hyundai Canada offers different resources and training tools, while blocking time in calendars on Fridays for personal development called "HAC Learning Hour."

Hyundai Canada also encourages team members to give back by offering them a donation match to their charity of choice. New team members are encouraged to join an Employee Resource Group, of which each has a charity of choice, to help them socialize and network.

This adds to Hyundai Canada's long list of accolades that make it an attractive employer in 2023 alone: The company has been recognized as 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion; 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Women, 2023 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams, 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the sixth consecutive year

To learn the reasons why Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. has been selected as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers (2024), follow the link: https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-hyundai-auto-canada .

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

