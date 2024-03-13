Hyundai Auto Canada recognized among 2024 Best Workplaces for Women

Hyundai Canada's leadership pipeline initiates successfully retained and promoted female team members, with 50 per cent national managers self-identifying women.

HAC offers various benefits and flexibilities to support caregivers and mothers.

Recent partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League underscores HAC's commitment to narrow the gender gap and ensuring equity in brand representation.

MARKHAM, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada (HAC) has been recognized on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work®. This is the fifth year that HAC is credited for its efforts in making the automotive industry more sustainable for women by Great Place to Work® after an independent analysis in conducted and based on the direct feedback of team members.

A group photo of women from all levels at Hyundai Canada and Genesis Canada to commemorate this GPTW recognition at the Head Office in Markham, Ontario (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.) 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Women logo (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

"This award is testament to all the incredibly talented women in our organization who help propel our business forward," says Jennifer Maki, senior manager of Human Resources. "Our goal as an organization is to have a workplace were everyone thrives on the professional and personal levels. We are thankful to our leadership team for sustaining our foundational values of equity and inclusivity in their decisions, and to Great Place to Work for recognizing our commitment to this, which we try to demonstrate in tangible ways every day."

Meaningful partnerships

HAC's most recent partnership announcement as the first-ever Official Vehicle partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) underscores its commitment to its diverse customer base. By supporting women in sports, HAC is taking active steps to ensure equal representation in partnerships that would be representative of its values and help bridge the gender gap in all its business dealings.

Sustainable career growth

HAC's Women in Leadership pipeline initiative focuses on retaining and providing development opportunities for career growth from entry level. Currently, 39 per cent are self-identifying women in the organization. HAC has 50 per cent female national managers (up from 0 in 2018), and 49 per cent female hires across the organization. HAC has set up several hiring and onboarding strategies to attract, retain and grow talent. This includes a resume review program and candidate competency assessment methodology that ensure unconscious bias is removed from the selection process. Moreover, HAC regularly hosts networking sessions titled "HACC Attracts" with diverse candidates referred by team members to meet them before positions even become available.

Dedicated women-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG):

This March, HAC is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Women@HAC, an Employee Resource Group that promotes dialogue for change and the empowerment of female team members, customers and partners. Women@HAC team members will be celebrating five years of mentorships, volunteer work, and professional development, that resulted in creating and strengthening connections and awareness of women in business. Notably, Women@HAC was the birthplace of Empowering Auto (now in its third year), a non-profit organization that aims to raise professional profiles, and create networking and mentoring opportunities in order to help recruit and retain both women and their allies to the automotive industry.

Benefits that support mothers

Hyundai Canada offers top-up for 15 weeks of maternity leave payments, and has also increased insurance plans to support parents looking to have surrogacy, adoption, or IVF treatments. Moreover, HAC updated its time-off policies by providing 10 "Wellness Days" to ensure team members have the flexibility to attend to the needs of their family. The Wellness Days policy was updated to ensure team members know they time off which doesn't count as vacation days for doctor appointments, education-related activities, or urgent caregiver responsibilities related to the team member or the team member's loved one. Flexible Fridays and core business hours are also in place to accommodate caregiver's needs.

To be eligible for this designation, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. Hyundai Canada on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2019, 2021,2022, and 2023. The Organization was first certified as a Great Place to Work in 2017 and has appeared on the Canada's Best Workplaces® list every year starting in 2018.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 770-0842

[email protected]

Mohga Hassib

Analyst, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 434-9833

[email protected]

About Great Place to Work® :

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.