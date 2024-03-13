MARKHAM, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hyundai Auto Canada announced a multiyear Canadian partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), with Hyundai named the first-ever Official Vehicle of the PWHL. The partnership also names Hyundai Canada as the Official Vehicle of the league's three Canadian teams in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. Hyundai Canada is currently developing marketing and communications content that pairs its award-winning vehicles with the world-class talent of women in the PWHL.

Hyundai Auto Canada announces partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

The partnership with the PWHL signals another milestone for Hyundai Canada and its commitment to all levels of hockey. For almost 15 years, the brand has been involved in hockey through grassroots initiatives, broadcast-based relationships, and sponsorships.

"Inclusion is one of our core values at Hyundai Canada. We're committed to having a workforce as diverse as our customer base and it's something we hold ourselves to every day," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Auto Canada. "We jumped at the opportunity to reflect these values within our sponsorship activities and support a new league for the greatest female hockey players in the world. We are honoured to work with the PWHL to move the game of women's hockey forward in a way it has long deserved, and wish the league continued success."

"Having the support of major brands is so valuable to the PWHL and its players, especially at this early stage of the league. We know there's a lot of excitement and demand for women's sports and brand sponsorships are essential to supporting the PWHL as we reach new heights," says Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations. "We are grateful to Hyundai Canada for their support and excited to grow with the brand as they continue their commitment to driving hockey."

The PWHL partnership represents Hyundai Canada's commitment to creating equal opportunities and closing the gender gap and is an evolution of its commitment to driving hockey forward. Since 2010, Hyundai has supported community programs that increase access to the game for youth in underrepresented and marginalized communities. In 2022, Hyundai Canada brought its hockey investment to the highest level by becoming the official Automotive Partner of the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) in Canada through a multiyear deal. Through its connection to the NHL and NHLPA, Hyundai Canada is the presenting sponsor of the Willie O'Ree Award in Canada, which recognizes individuals who, through the sport of hockey, have positively impacted their community, culture or society.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.

