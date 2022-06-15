Hydrogen Ready Power Plant Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Hydrogen Ready Power Plant Project, a natural gas and hydrogen-fueled electricity generating facility located approximately 15 kilometres south of Sarnia, in Ontario.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends July 13, 2022, you are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by midnight Pacific Daylight Time on July 15, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period during which they will be invited to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 83696.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.