MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to a major investigation, Hydro-Québec has shut down electricity theft and fraud activities which the company believes to have resulted in losses of nearly two million dollars.

Based on the investigation, these incidents of theft and fraud would be related to illegal cryptocurrency mining activities conducted since last spring at three addresses in the city of Québec and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, more specifically in the borough of Beauport and in Saint-Damien-de-Buckland.

Hydro-Québec investigators worked together with Sureté du Québec investigators, who carried out searches at two addresses Friday October the 22nd.

The cases will be filed with the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, who will determine whether criminal charges for electricity theft and fraud should be laid.

This investigation is one of many led by Hydro-Québec' corporate security teams to ensure revenue protection and integrity.

The company investigates nearly 300 electricity theft cases each year and is constantly fine-tuning its theft detection techniques and adapting to new trends, particularly in the crypto mining field.

Hydro-Québec is continuing its efforts to counter fraud out of fairness to its customers. By taking measures against electricity theft, the company aims to recover stolen amounts and prevent recurring losses.

Citizens are invited to call the confidential Ouvrons l'œil hotline at 1 877 816-1212 to report fraud or what they think may be non-compliant electrical installations.

It is important to remember that electrical installations that have been tampered with are more likely to result in electrocution and/or fire.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, Media relations, Tel.: 514 289-5005

Related Links

https://www.hydroquebec.com/

