MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is launching Mission 2035, an online game that will give the general public an opportunity to simulate an energy mix to meet Québec's 9,000-MW increase in capacity needs by 2035. Players will be able to choose from seven energy sources, including energy savings, and see how their choices impact greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), costs and service reliability.

Mission 2035, The Energy Mix Game by Hydro-Québec! (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)

"The goal of Mission 2035 is to use the power of gaming to engage in a discussion with the public on Québec's energy future," said Graham Fox, Vice President – Public Affairs, External Relations and Communications at Hydro-Québec. "Each energy source has advantages and disadvantages. The game will help raise awareness of the impacts of the choices we make as we strive to create a decarbonized and prosperous economy."

This game builds on the dialogue initiated by Hydro-Québec on its Action Plan 2035. Launched in January 2024, the dialogue gave the public, local and Indigenous communities, as well as various groups and associations, the opportunity to comment on the Plan and on how best to implement it. In addition to simulating an energy mix and learning more about the different energy sources, players will be able to share their comments, ideas and concerns about the energy mix with Hydro-Québec.

To simplify the experience, this first version of the game uses three indicators to evaluate the impacts of the energy sources. Hydro-Québec is very aware that energy development must also take into account other fundamental factors, such as the environmental impacts of projects and their social acceptability by the communities concerned.

