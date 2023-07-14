MONTREAL, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nearly 800 workers are working today to restore service to customers still without power. Teams are travelling between regions to speed up restoration.

At the height of the event on Thursday evening, 392,000 customers were affected. Around 85% of customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day.

As of 3:00 p.m. today, less than 70,000 households remain out of service, mainly in the following regions:

- Montérégie: about 27,000 customers

- Lanaudière: about 23,000 customers

- Montreal: about 13,000 customers

Unfortunately, around 50,000 customers could still be without power at the end of the day. These are heavier cases, requiring more work due to the storm, which caused major damage such as overturned trucks and fallen trees. Work will continue over the weekend.

To follow the situation as it evolves, consult the Info-pannes regional report. Please note that, due to the scale of the event, it is unfortunately not possible to give a recovery time for each location, as the map usually does. We encourage our customers to plan alternative solutions if the times shown on the map are exceeded.

Important safety message

It is essential to stay away from electrical wires that have fallen to the ground or objects that come into contact with our network. We invite people to call 911 to have the area secured.

Also, do not use generators or portable outdoor stoves (barbecues) indoors. The risk of asphyxiation and poisoning is significant.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005