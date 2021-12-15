WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) deplores Hydro-Quebec's decision to hastily announce the launch of calls for tenders for a block of 480 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy sources, in addition to a block of 300 MW of wind energy. These calls for tenders are being launched while their components are currently subject to a decision by the Régie de l'énergie (Régie), in which the AFNQL is one of the interveners.

As the Régie prepares to render its decision in the next few days, Hydro-Québec had until December 31, 2021, to issue calls for tenders. However, the delivery of electricity subject to these calls for tenders are only scheduled to begin in 2026. The haste of the Crown Corporation to proceed with this announcement is an outright dismissal of the process underway before the Régie. The AFNQL participated in this process, in good faith, by making detailed recommendations for changes to the selection and weighting criteria proposed by Hydro-Québec for bids submitted to these calls for tenders. The First Nations have the right to be heard and to obtain a decision based on the evidence and arguments submitted.

Hydro-Québec's decision is questionable, to say the least. However, its Declaration of commitment to the First Nations and the Inuit Nation, presented at the Great Economic Circle of Indigenous Peoples and Quebec last November 26th, states that the Crown Corporation is committed to deepening and solidifying the dialogue with Indigenous Peoples, committed to respect and value the rights, values and governance modes of Indigenous Peoples, as well as a willingness to ensure that energy development is carried out in collaboration with us.

"The Crown Corporation's decision to announce the calls for tenders before the Régie de l'énergie renders its decision is inconsistent with its Declaration of Commitment to the First Nations and the Inuit Nation and sends a signal of total disregard for our rights. How dare anyone claim that energy development is being done in collaboration with First Nations? Is this the new Brochu approach or is it Hydro-Québec's same old practice?" questions AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The issue of the territory and its resources being at the heart of the AFNQL Chiefs' concerns, actions taken by the Crown Corporation must undergo deeper and more respectful consideration of First Nations.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

