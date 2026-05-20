MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec announces that it has negotiated on the Canadian domestic market the issue of new notes totaling C$600,000,000, Series 0092 maturing on September 1, 2033, under its Canadian Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes, with a coupon of 3.60% payable semi-annually, will be offered on the market at a price of 98.285 plus interest deemed to have accrued from March 1, 2026. The yield is 3.872%. The notes will be issued and delivered as of the closing date scheduled for May 22, 2026.

The lead manager for this issue is National Bank Financial Inc., with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. acting as co-lead managers, Casgrain & Company Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank acting as other managers.

This is the third additional tranche of notes, Series 0092, issued initially on January 15, 2026 and the total aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding under this Series now amounts to C$2,700,000,000.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For information: Audrey St-Pierre, Press Officer, (514) 289-5005, [email protected]