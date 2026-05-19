MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec welcomes the appointment of a negotiating team and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's desire to resume discussions.

Hydro-Québec believes it is possible to reach a final agreement that will enable the creation of sustainable value.

That said, any final agreement must reflect balanced terms and deliver clear benefits to Hydro-Québec's customers. In this respect, no agreement will be reached on terms that are less favourable than those initially agreed upon.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

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