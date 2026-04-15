MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec has opened the bids received in response to the call for tenders launched on May 6, 2025, for a maximum of 300 MW of solar energy. The 60 bids submitted add up to 481 MW spread across 14 of Québec's administrative regions.

The solar farms must have a maximum installed capacity of 25 MW and be connected to the distribution system by 2029. The projects must also maximize the economic spinoffs for Québec, avoid agricultural zones, and ensure responsible equipment sourcing.

About 40% of the proposed projects involve the participation of a local municipality or an Indigenous community.

Over the coming months, Hydro-Québec will evaluate the bids, particularly based on their competitiveness, and determine how many projects will be selected for a maximum of 300 MW.

The results of the call for tenders will be announced during the first quarter of 2027.

Once the contracts are signed, the developers will be responsible for obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits. Electricity deliveries must begin no later than December 1, 2029.

Hydro-Québec is working with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to ensure transparency in the tendering and award process for electricity purchases.

List of bids

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

More information: Hydro-Québec, Media relations, [email protected], 514 289-5005