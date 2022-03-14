MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cognibox is proud to announce that Hydro-Quebec will use its platform and services to establish and manage new occupational health and safety and sustainable development criteria to improve its calls for proposals.

The contract, which will run for several years, will allow the crown corporation to benefit from a tool that will allow it to develop and promote best practices in occupational health and safety and sustainable development in order to make its supply chain safer and more responsible.

"As a Quebec-based company, we are pleased to have Hydro-Quebec as one of our clients and to be able to support their health and safety and sustainable development efforts with our customized solutions," said Georges Karam, President and CEO of Cognibox. "This mandate will allow us to create new jobs locally and strengthen our position as a leading provider of multidisciplinary and flexible solutions for sectors such as energy and utilities."

Starting next spring, Hydro-Quebec will progressively deploy the new criteria in its calls to tender. These will include the addition of questions and proof documents which Cognibox will manage and follow up on via its technological platform.

As part of its 2020-2024 sustainable development plan, Hydro-Québec has set itself the objective of helping its suppliers improve. The enhanced calls for proposals will help bidders highlight the good health and safety and sustainable development practices already in place within their company, and better target the improvements needed to adhere to best practices.

About Cognibox

Since 2005, Cognibox has provided comprehensive contractor and supplier management, worker compliance and learning solutions that support organizations in their quest for a safer and more efficient work environment. It offers specialized professional services to support companies in their supply chain security and risk control processes. Guided by its core values of transparency and excellence, Cognibox's flexible, customer-centric approach is paramount to the customer experience for over 200,000 members.

