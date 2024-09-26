HYDRO-QUÉBEC BILLS: A DECLARATION BY THE ASSEMBLY OF FIRST NATIONS QUEBEC-LABRADOR

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - In response to recent reports and various comments made regarding unpaid electricity bills by certain First Nations people, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) issues this official statement:

As we prepare to commemorate the sad anniversary of the tragic death of our Atikamekw sister Joyce Echaquan, and just a few days prior to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the AFNQL regrets having to react to a media movement that undermines reconciliation efforts and is only serving to amplify the prejudices of some against Indigenous peoples.

Basically, the issue of paying Hydro-Québec bills must be placed in a larger framework, which includes the recognition of past harms and a history of exclusion towards our peoples and the need to repair these wrongs. What we are experiencing today is the result of decades of political and economic decisions that have left deep scars in our communities.

The issue is not new, and no one in government should be surprised. It has been more than 30 years since the state-owned company made the decision not to cut off service to First Nations people who struggle to pay their bills. Why have successive governments consented to this approach? There are several answers to this question, but one of them is that they implicitly recognized the wrongs committed against our peoples. What was tolerated for three decades cannot be swept aside without deep and serious reflection. If this policy is now being questioned, the government of Quebec and Hydro-Québec must accept the consequences and engage in an honest dialogue with our governments.

The government of Quebec, and more specifically the Premier as primary responsible for relations with First Nations, has a duty of leadership in this situation. The government of Quebec cannot shirk its responsibilities. The time has come to acknowledge past wrongs and build a common future based on respect, inclusion, and justice. Relations between our governments and the Quebec government cannot be managed in a fragmented or reactive way. They require a long-term commitment, driven by a clear political vision.

Last January, the Chiefs of the AFNQL adopted a resolution on energy, including a key principle on addressing historical damages. It is high time for this issue to be integrated into the priorities with the government and Hydro-Québec.

The grievances of some First Nations people towards Hydro-Québec or the exploitation of resources on our ancestral lands are real. The burden of this situation does not rest on individuals, but on those who, over the years, have made decisions without considering our realities. It is now up to the government of Quebec, under the leadership of its Premier, and Hydro-Québec to assume their responsibilities and engage in a sincere partnership with our governments to find a fair and lasting solution.

