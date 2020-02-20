Hydro Ottawa warns of phone scams threatening disconnection

Hydro Ottawa never threatens to disconnect power immediately, nor does it ask customers to meet its employees at a location to make payment. Hydro Ottawa encourages customers to protect themselves and reminds them of the following tips to stay safe:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don't call the number provided to you. Instead, call Hydro Ottawa directly at 613-738-6400 to check the status of your account

Do not provide any personal information or details about your account

If you feel threatened in any way, contact 911 or the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433

If customers have been victims of this scam, they are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

To read more about how to protect yourself from scams and fraud, visit Hydro Ottawa's Fraud Awareness page.

