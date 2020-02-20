Hydro Ottawa warns of phone scams threatening disconnection Français
Feb 20, 2020, 10:20 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa has received an increase in reports about suspicious callers posing to be utility representatives threatening to disconnect power. Ottawa Police Services is aware of the scam.
This is the first event in 2020 that scammers have targeted Ottawa electricity customers. In response to an increase in fraudulent activity in 2019, Hydro Ottawa joined Alectra Utilities, Hydro One and Toronto Hydro to increase awareness about ongoing sophisticated scams targeting utility customers.
Hydro Ottawa never threatens to disconnect power immediately, nor does it ask customers to meet its employees at a location to make payment. Hydro Ottawa encourages customers to protect themselves and reminds them of the following tips to stay safe:
- Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill
- Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds
- Don't call the number provided to you. Instead, call Hydro Ottawa directly at 613-738-6400 to check the status of your account
- Do not provide any personal information or details about your account
- If you feel threatened in any way, contact 911 or the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433
If customers have been victims of this scam, they are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
To read more about how to protect yourself from scams and fraud, visit Hydro Ottawa's Fraud Awareness page.
About Hydro Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.
SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.
For further information: Media Contact : Daniel Séguin, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]
