Hydro Ottawa brings back outage map - 8:30 PM UPDATE

As crews get down to the remaining outages, the date of restoration to remaining customers will depend on a number of factors, including debris, downed trees, and damaged poles that require replacement in the hardest hit areas.

Obstacles are also being encountered on a house-by-house basis across the city. If there are any issues, customers may get a card at their door from Hydro Ottawa service agents with more information about what action may be required. There may be instances where power will need to be interrupted to customers that already have electricity in order to safely reconnect their neighbours to the same transformer or feeder.

With 6,500 customers without power across the city of Ottawa, Hydro Ottawa is now focusing its efforts on individual streets and residences. Of note, crews are continuing to work in parts of the following areas:

Riverside Park and Hog's Back

Pauline Vanier Park

City View, Crestview and Meadowlands Drive

Queensway Terrace South and Ridgeview

Bells Corners east and Lynwood Village

Merivale Gardens and areas around Merivale Road (west side of Merivale Road near Hunt Club Road)

Pineglen Annex (south of McFarlane to the corner of Merivale Road and Prince of Wales Drive)

Cityview Skyline, Fisher Heights (south of Baseline, north of Inverness Avenue and west of Fisher Avenue)

Fisher Glen

Lincoln Heights and Britannia Heights

Whitehaven, Carlingood, Glaber Park and McKellar Heights

Faircrest Heights, Riverview Park and Alta Vista

Iris and Rideview

Areas around Dewberry Trail, Renaud Road, Dolman Ridge Road, Anderson Road, and Russell Road

Revelstoke area

area Elmvale Acres and Urbandale area

Munster

Restoration and safety information

To understand if you may need to make repairs caused by damage to customer-owned equipment at your residence prior to being reconnected, call 613 738-6418 or visit our Home Electrical Systems and Electrical Service Repair pages.

and pages. If customers in these communities notice downed power lines in their backyard or neighbourhood - please stay at least 10 metres (the length of a school bus) away from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please report it to our 24/7 Outage Line at 613 738-0188 or online .

. Hydro Ottawa is working with the City of Ottawa to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need. The City has opened several emergency reception centres. Visit the City of Ottawa's Emergency Preparedness page for an expanded list.

is working with the to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need. The City has opened several emergency reception centres. Visit the for an expanded list. As a reminder, if customers were cooking when the power went out, turn off the stove, oven or other cooking appliances.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Turn off all lights, unplug appliances and electronics, and turn down heating system thermostats. This will help avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

