Hydro One receives assistance from utilities and contractors to restore power in eastern Ontario

Hydro One makes excellent progress restoring power; some customers may be without power into Saturday

TORONTO, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One continues to make significant progress restoring power to more than 316,000 customers, with approximately 46,000 customers in eastern Ontario remaining without power due to damage sustained during Wednesday's ice storm. The company is receiving assistance from contractors and other local electricity distribution companies to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible. The company anticipates that some customers in eastern Ontario may remain without power overnight.

Highly skilled crews working to repair damaged equipment in the Perth area (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Our teams are working tirelessly to restore power to customers and we're grateful to have support from fellow utilities and contractors, especially over the Easter holiday long weekend," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President, Distribution, Hydro One. "We want our customers to know we have every available resource working to restore power. We know families and friends are hoping to spend time together over this holiday, and we are committed to working hard until every customer has their power restored."

"My thoughts are with the residents of eastern Ontario impacted by this recent storm," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "I'd like to thank the hundreds of frontline hydro workers from Hydro One and local utilities across the province, who are working together to get the lights back on for every single customer as quickly as possible."

"Toronto Hydro is proud to send resources to the areas hardest hit by this week's storm in eastern Ontario," said Daniel McNeil, spokesperson, Toronto Hydro. "Our crews arrived this morning and will be helping Hydro One clear roads and repair broken poles, powerlines and transformers. We're proud to be helping restore power for Ontario residents."

"Alectra Utilities is assisting with Hydro One's restoration efforts by sending 23 crew members to Eastern Ontario to restore power following this week's ice storm," said Chris Hudson, SVP Network Operations, Alectra Utilities. "This region of the province suffered severe damage and we're proud to lend a hand to help get the lights back on."

"Valard Construction was proud to answer the call for assistance from Hydro One and send over 23 resources to Eastern Ontario to help with restoration efforts after this week's storm," said Carey Kostyk, President, Valard Construction LP. "With damage this severe, it's an all hands on deck approach to make required repairs and get the power back on."

Hydro One would like to thank the following utilities and contractors for their assistance:

Ainsworth INC.

Alectra Utilities

Bluewater Power Distribution Corporation

Devries Power and Utilities

Dundas Power Line Ltd.

Durham Electric and Equipment Co. Ltd.

EPCOR

Hannon Electric Company

Highline Construction Inc

Holland Power Services

Iconic Power Systems

K-line Construction Ltd.

Lakefront Utilities Services Inc.

Lakeland Power Distribution Ltd.

North Bay Hydro

Oakville Hydro Electricity Distribution Inc.

Toronto Hydro

T&T Line Construction Ltd.

Utilities Kingston

Valard Construction LP

Vickers Power Services

The company would like to remind the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live, report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235. If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents.

Tracking and reporting power outages

Hydro One has a number of easy to use outage tools available for customers to report power outages and easily access updates when and how they want. Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

An estimated time of restoration will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed by our crews. Hydro One's outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground.

