Hydro One Partners With Feed Ontario in the Fight Against Hunger

The support from Hydro One comes as food banks brace for another increase in use. With its experience responding to past financial and natural crises, Feed Ontario anticipates that the lasting impacts of the pandemic will only increase demand as more families exhaust all other options. This partnership will help safely distribute nutritious food to over 1,200 hunger-relief organizations in more than 130 communities across Ontario.

Hydro One and Feed Ontario are joining the UHC – Hub of Opportunities, one of Feed Ontario's member food banks to sort items and raise awareness on the importance of giving back to hunger-relief organizations.

"At Hydro One, we feel a deep responsibility to support the organizations working tirelessly to keep communities safe and healthy," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "With the full impact of the pandemic still unfolding, we are proud to support Feed Ontario as they prepare for increased demand for emergency food. Feed Ontario has been a strong voice in the fight against hunger and together we are building a brighter future in communities across the province."

"At the start of the pandemic, food bank usage surged but, with the support of generous partners like Hydro One, we were able to help food banks meet this growing demand," said Rachel Dixon, Director of Development, Feed Ontario. "We anticipate the need for emergency food support will only grow from here, which is why renewed and continued support from organizations like Hydro One is vital."

"Over the past year, we have seen a rapid increase in those utilizing our food bank and the 14 member food banks that we serve, many of whom are first-time users," said June Muir, Chief Executive Officer, UHC – Hub of Opportunities. "This substantial donation will go directly to those experiencing food insecurity and hardship in our communities, those who need us now more than ever."

"Feed Ontario has worked around the clock to support people and communities across the province during their time of need," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "This continued support from Hydro One will ensure that food banks have the resources they need to provide food and other critical services in their communities and help make a positive impact in the lives of many."

About Feed Ontario

From Securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty.

Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides 3 meals to an Ontarian in need.

