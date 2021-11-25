Hydro One invites organizations building safe communities to apply for the Energizing Life Community Fund

"Organizations across the province have adapted quickly to meet local needs and drive positive change in their communities. Through our Energizing Life Community Fund, Hydro One is proud to support the organizations working tirelessly to build safe and healthy communities," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "With the full impact of the pandemic still unfolding, we are committed to doing our part to build a better and brighter future for all Ontarians."

"The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt by everyone across Ontario, with organizations stepping up to support their communities. The Energizing Life Community Fund by Hydro One offers welcomed assistance to community champions and demonstrates the true Ontario spirit," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I'm excited to see the positive impact of Hydro One's support across the province."

Last year, recipients of the Energizing Life Community Fund directly supported community well-being through new initiatives, including a fitness trail, safety learning simulations for children and accessible renovations to promote inclusivity. At a time when in-person activities were limited, Caregiving Matters used the fund to innovate and provide seniors with new ways to stay connected and improve physical and emotional safety. The organization launched a virtual project to provide safety strategies and education for 1,200 seniors during a period of unprecedented isolation.

"While we have all felt the impact of the pandemic in some way, it is easy to lose sight of our most vulnerable, especially now, as everyone continues to isolate," said Mary Bart, Chair of Caregiving Matters, an internet-based charity serving seniors across Ontario. "With the support of Hydro One, we were able to implement programs for isolated seniors that helps them maintain their sense of community through a virtual connection to others."

To apply to the Energizing Life Community Fund, please visit: www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife

Applications will close on January 31, 2022.

