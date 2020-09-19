Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario partner to celebrate coaches and keep sport safe

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) recognized ten coaches from across Ontario with the province's highest coaching honour at the 2020 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards. The celebratory event marks the 6th annual National Coaches Week from September 19-27, highlighting the positive impact coaches have on athletes and the role they play in building safe communities by saying #ThanksCoach.

This year, CAO and Hydro One partnered to award one coach with the Hydro One Safe Play Award and provide all award recipients with $500 to purchase sporting goods from local Canadian retailers of their choice. This partnership also includes the launch of a new virtual hub, Safe Sport 101 to be launched later this September, where coaches can gain access to the safety tools and resources they need in this new coaching environment.

"Each of these winners are shining examples of the positive impact coaches have on and off the field with their athletes and communities. And as we recover from the pandemic we know coaches play a vital role in ensuring sports remains safe, positive and fun", says CAO's Executive Director, Jeremy Cross.

"Coaches play an important role in facilitating programs for youth that enhance their physical and mental well-being while keeping them socially connected which is particularly important during this challenging time," said Jay Armitage, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "We have a responsibility to support community resilience across the province, and are proud to partner with Coaches Association of Ontario to develop new online safety resources for coaches at a time when they are needed most."

The awards are hosted by two-time World Champion, Olympian, TV Host and Sports Broadcaster, Perdita Felicien. Tune into the live online broadcast on Saturday, September 19th at 10am or catch the recap at www.coachesontario.ca/events/awards .

The 2020 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award Winners are:

Name: Award: Organization: City: Craig Campbell Male Grassroots Coach Award Waterloo Minor Hockey Association Kitchener/Waterloo Alyssa Smith Female Grassroots Coach Award York Artistic Swimming Aurora Mike Stenning Male School Sport Coach Award South Collegiate Institute London Martha Ashfield Female School Sport Coach Award Earl of March SS Kanata Karl Sutton Male Good to Great Coach Award International Shotokan Karate Etobicoke Teresa Mikola Female Good to Great Coach Award Burlington Trampoline & Tumbling Inc. Burlington Jaison King Everyone Matters Coach Award North Toronto Basketball Toronto Patricia Howes Hydro One Safe Play Award Royal Military College Kingston Hani Kanama Susan Kitchen Trailblazer Award Kanama High Performance Scarborough Jos Nederveen Andy Higgins Lifetime Achievement Award Mountain Volleyball Club Hamilton

For more information about National Coaches Week across Ontario visit www.coachesontario.ca/events/coachesweek .

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community level to high performance across all sports in Ontario. For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca , follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Coaches Association of Ontario

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Eric McLoughlin, Senior Lead, Events & Partner Development, Coaches Association of Ontario, Email: [email protected], Tel: 416.426.7005

