Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario kickstart a safe return to sport with the Return to Coaching Community Grant

Parents are looking forward to the return of sports while sport organizations are concerned about ability to provide safe programming

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario launched the Return to Coaching Community Grant to provide coaches with the tools they need to get back to playing safely in-person. Coaches will be eligible to apply for up to $2,000 of expenses related to a safe return to sporting activities, such as new personal protective equipment, extra practice time, additional sport equipment to reduce sharing, safety training and much more.

With Ontario having released its three-step reopening plan, organized sports are set to resume soon. According to the recent Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Jumpstart State of Sport Report and a survey by Nationwide Survey Results, 87 per cent of parents are looking forward to the return of sports and recreational play for their children, while 81 per cent of sport organizations are concerned about their ability to provide safe programming in 2021. This new grant will help ensure coaches have the tools they need to help athletes return to sports safely.

"We need to ensure coaches have the resources necessary to continue supporting athletes and participants as they navigate this challenging time," said Jeremy Cross, CAO Executive Director. "This continued partnership with Hydro One provides coaches access to the tools they need to serve their community amidst the unpredictability of the pandemic situation and keep moving forward while keeping safety top of mind."

"The pandemic has put a pause on community sports and while we are all excited for these activities to restart, we know that safety remains top of mind for parents, community organizations and coaches," said Lyla Garzouzi, Chief Safety Officer, Hydro One. "Hydro One is committed to building safe communities and we are thrilled to launch the new Return to Coaching Community Grant to help coaches ensure the safety of athletes as they return to their sports."

The grant is part of the ongoing Safe Sport 101 partnership, developed last year between Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario. Safe Sport 101 is dedicated to giving coaches the tools they need to make sport safe, fun and inclusive for all. The virtual hub has resources to both support in-person activities and to empower coaches with tips and resources to coach virtually. In addition to the virtual hub, the Coaches Association of Ontario and Hydro One have launched the return of the Hydro One Safe Play Award, awarded to one exemplary coach committed to promoting safety within their team(s) and community, as part of the 2021 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards.

Applications for the Return to Coaching Community Grant can be submitted online at www.safesport101.coachesontario.ca. Submissions close August 8, 2021 and decisions will be issued by September 1. For more information on the Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards, visit www.coachesontario.ca/awards .

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca , follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com ; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

