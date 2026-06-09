HYDAWAY DIGITAL WELCOMES GRANT ASPLUND TO ADVISORY BOARD

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Grant Asplund to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Asplund brings to the Board more than four decades of experience in technology, including 28 years dedicated to the cybersecurity industry. Over the course of his career, he has helped shape how enterprises understand and defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape, and has become one of the field's most recognized voices on the intersection of emerging technology, risk, and business strategy.

His tenure spans many of the pivotal moments in modern cybersecurity. He joined MetaInfo in February 1998, just weeks before its acquisition by Check Point Software in April of that year. In 2002, he led the reacquisition of MetaInfo from Check Point - which retained a 20% interest - and as Chief Executive Officer guided the company through the 2004 launch of its S.A.F.E. DHCP™ technology and ultimately to its sale to NeuStar in January 2007. He was the eighth employee at Altor Networks, the company that brought the world's first purpose-built virtual firewall to market and was later acquired by Juniper Networks. He served as Head of Evangelism at Blue Coat Systems, and held leadership roles at CENTRI Technology and Dome9 Security, where he served as Principal Evangelist until the company's acquisition by Check Point in October 2018.

Upon Check Point's acquisition of Dome9 in 2018, he again assumed the Worldwide Evangelist role on a global stage, addressing audiences at conferences, media engagements, and executive briefings across six continents. He currently serves as a Strategic Sales Manager at Check Point, where he continues to advise enterprise customers on cybersecurity strategy and architecture. He is the host of the Talking Innovation podcast and maintains active relationships with more than 700 Chief Information Security Officers across industries.

"In more than four decades in technology and nearly thirty years in cybersecurity, I have learned that the most consequential shifts in our industry are rarely the ones that arrive with the loudest announcements - they are the ones that quietly redefine what enterprises can trust. The challenge of verifying what is real in an AI-generated world is exactly that kind of shift. Hydaway and the RealityCheck team are tackling a problem that will define the next decade of digital integrity, and I am honored to join the Strategic Advisory Board at this pivotal moment," said Mr. Asplund.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway, commented, "Having Grant Asplund join our Advisory Board is a defining milestone for Hydaway Digital. Grant is one of the most respected and recognizable voices in global cybersecurity, and his three decades of experience building and championing industry-defining companies is exactly the kind of vision and credibility we need as we scale. We are excited about what this means for the future of the RealityChek AI detection platform and our broader mission to combat AI-generated threats."

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]