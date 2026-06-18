HYDAWAY DIGITAL COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF FULL MULITMODAL AI DETECTION SUITE ONTO HYDAWAY GPU INFRASTRUCTURE

REALITY CHECK'S COMPLETE DETECTION STACK – AUDI, VIDEO, IMAGE, AND TEXT – NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL ON HYDAWAY'S BARE-METAL COMPUTE SYSTEMS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the full integration of RealityChek's multi-modal AI detection model suite onto Hydaway's proprietary GPU infrastructure. This milestone marks the completion of a vertically integrated technology stack in which RealityChek's entire detection platform -- spanning audio, video, image, and text analysis -- runs natively on Hydaway's bare-metal compute systems.

The integration encompasses dozens of individually tuned AI models across four content modalities: image authentication, video forensics, audio deepfake detection, and text-based AI content analysis. Each model has been purpose-built or fine-tuned for RealityChek's specific detection use cases, and the full suite is now deployed and operational on Hydaway's GPU cluster, powering live detection queries through the RealityChek platform.

This milestone is strategically significant for several reasons. First, it eliminates dependence on third-party cloud compute for RealityChek's inference workloads, giving the Company direct control over performance, cost, and latency. Second, it creates a unified, vertically integrated AI stack in which Hydaway's compute infrastructure and RealityChek's detection models operate as a single, cohesive system -- a combination the Company believes is unique in the content verification space. Third, it positions RealityChek to scale detection throughput rapidly in response to growing enterprise demand, without being bottlenecked by external compute procurement.

The architecture supports real-time and batch detection workflows, with models optimized for low-latency inference across all four modalities simultaneously. Enterprises accessing RealityChek through its API or detection platform benefit from this integrated stack without requiring any changes to their own infrastructure.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway, said, "Completing this integration is a foundational moment for Hydaway. We've always believed that the combination of our compute infrastructure and RealityChek's detection technology would produce something greater than the sum of its parts -- and now that is fully realized. We have dozens of tuned models running natively on our own GPU systems, across every major content type. That's a technical achievement that gives us a real competitive advantage: we control our own destiny from inference to output, and we can scale it fast."

RealityChek Technical Team, stated, "This integration is the culmination of months of careful model selection, tuning, and deployment work. The challenge wasn't just running the models -- it was making sure every model was optimized for our specific detection tasks, across audio, video, image, and text simultaneously, at the latency standards enterprise clients require. We're proud of what we've built, and this gives us the technical foundation to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in multi-modal detection."

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]