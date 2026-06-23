HYDAWAY DIGITAL'S REALITYCHECK LAUNCHES LIVENESS DETECTION FEATURE FOR REAL-TIME IDENTITY VERIFICATION

NEW LIVENESS CHECKER CAPABILITY ENABLES ENTERPRISES TO DETECT AI IMPERSONATION AND SYNTHETIC IDENTITY FRAUD IN REAL-TIME

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a new Liveness Detection feature within the RealityChek platform, now available to enterprise clients through the Company's detection suite at detect.realitychek.com. The Liveness Checker enables real-time verification of whether a person present in a video stream or submission is a live, authentic human being -- or an AI-generated deepfake, synthetic avatar, or pre-recorded replay attack.

The launch of Liveness Detection marks RealityChek's expansion beyond static content verification and into real-time identity security -- one of the fastest-growing challenges in digital fraud prevention. As AI-generated faces, voice clones, and synthetic video become increasingly indistinguishable from genuine human interactions, liveness verification has become a critical requirement across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, legal, and government.

The RealityChek Liveness Checker analyzes multiple behavioral, biometric, and forensic signals simultaneously to determine whether a submitted video or real-time stream represents a live person. The system is designed to detect a wide range of presentation attacks, including deepfake video injections, pre-recorded replay attacks, synthetic avatar impersonation, and AI face-swap manipulations -- all of which are increasingly being used to bypass traditional identity verification systems.

The feature is immediately available to enterprise clients with a RealityChek enterprise account, and is accessible through the platform's existing API and detection interface. Integration is designed to be lightweight and composable, allowing enterprises to embed liveness verification directly into onboarding, authentication, and compliance workflows without significant infrastructure changes.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway, stated, "Identity fraud is evolving faster than traditional verification systems can keep up with. Deepfakes that could fool human reviewers a year ago can now be generated in seconds by anyone with a laptop. Our Liveness Checker is built to stay ahead of that curve -- it's not just checking for a heartbeat, it's performing a deep forensic analysis of what it means to be genuinely, verifiably human in a digital interaction. We're proud to bring this capability to our enterprise clients today."

The RealityChek Technical Team, commented, "Building a liveness detection system that performs reliably against modern attack vectors is one of the hardest problems in the identity verification space. We've designed our Liveness Checker to operate on a multi-signal approach -- no single indicator can be fooled without triggering others. The result is a system that is robust against the most sophisticated presentation attacks we've seen in testing, and that we're confident will hold up in real-world enterprise environments."

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 100098940 Ontario Inc. (RealityChek), Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications. Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

About RealityChek

RealityChek is an enterprise-grade AI detection and content verification platform operated through 100098940 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydaway Digital Corp. The platform offers multi-modal detection across image, video, audio, and text content, along with identity verification and liveness detection capabilities. RealityChek's Reality Engine aggregates dozens of tuned AI models to deliver superior detection accuracy across all content modalities. The platform is accessible at detect.realitychek.com and www.realitychek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]