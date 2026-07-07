HYDAWAY DIGITAL'S REALITYCHEK LAUNCHES REAL-TIME STREAMING AUDIO DEEPFAKE DETECTION

NEW STREAMING AUDIO DETECTION CAPABILITY IDENTIFIES SYNTHETIC AND AI-GENERATED AUDIO IN REAL TIME -- LIKE SHAZAM, BUT FOR FAKE AUDIO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Streaming Audio Detection, a breakthrough real-time audio deepfake identification capability now available within the RealityChek platform for enterprise clients at detect.realitychek.com. The feature enables the continuous, real-time analysis of live audio streams to identify whether audio content is authentic or AI-generated -- functioning analogously to how Shazam identifies music, but applied to the detection of synthetic or deepfake audio.

Voice cloning and AI-generated audio have emerged as one of the most rapidly escalating threat vectors in digital fraud. Synthetic voices are now being used in real-time phone scams impersonating executives, politicians, and family members; in fraudulent media content designed to deceive journalists and the public; in call center fraud; and in identity bypass attacks targeting voice-authenticated financial and government systems. Existing detection methods have largely focused on analyzing pre-recorded audio files after the fact -- a workflow that is too slow and too reactive for environments where real-time trust decisions must be made.

RealityChek's Streaming Audio Detection addresses this gap by performing forensic audio analysis continuously on a live audio stream, delivering detection verdicts in real time as audio is received. The system analyzes spectral patterns, prosodic markers, compression artifacts, and generative model signatures that are characteristic of AI-synthesized speech -- enabling enterprises to flag or block synthetic audio before it reaches its intended target or completes its deception.

The feature is designed for integration into a wide range of enterprise use cases, including call center fraud prevention, live media monitoring, voice authentication systems, compliance recording analysis, and real-time communications security. It is accessible through the RealityChek API and enterprise detection interface, with an architecture designed for low-latency deployment in streaming environments.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway, said, "Audio deepfakes are the sleeper threat of the AI fraud landscape. Most organizations are still thinking about this problem in terms of static file uploads and post-hoc analysis -- but the real damage is happening in real time, over the phone, in live broadcasts, in executive impersonation calls. Our Streaming Audio Detection brings the speed of real-time analysis to a problem that has never had a real-time solution before. Think of it as a lie detector for live audio -- and one that never sleeps."

The RealityChek Technical Team, commented, "Real-time audio forensics is technically demanding -- you're working with a stream, not a complete file, which means your detection architecture has to make reliable decisions on partial data, at low latency, without sacrificing accuracy. We've built a system that does exactly that, drawing on specialized models tuned to the specific artifacts and signatures of today's leading voice synthesis and cloning technologies. It's one of the most technically sophisticated capabilities we've shipped, and we're confident it fills a gap that no one else in the market has addressed at this level."

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 100098940 Ontario Inc. (RealityChek), Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications. Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

About RealityChek

RealityChek is an enterprise-grade AI detection and content verification platform operated through 100098940 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydaway Digital Corp. The platform offers multi-modal detection across image, video, audio, and text content, along with identity verification and liveness detection capabilities. RealityChek's Reality Engine aggregates dozens of tuned AI models to deliver superior detection accuracy across all content modalities. The platform is accessible at detect.realitychek.com and www.realitychek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]