HYDAWAY DIGITAL UPGRADES GPU PLATFORM TO SUPPORT MULTI-COMPANY DEPLOYMENTS, LAUNCHES SAAS BUSINESS

BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB MARKET UNDER THE TRADING SYMBOL HIDDF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the next major evolution of its GPU compute platform. Following the successful completion of its alpha rental portal and the integration of its recently acquired AI detection platform, RealityChek, Hydaway is upgrading its infrastructure to natively support multiple simultaneous enterprise clients, formally transitioning its GPU compute offering from a single-client pilot model into a scalable, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business.

The upgraded platform delivers enterprise-grade compute access through a subscription-based architecture designed to serve multiple companies concurrently. Clients will benefit from bare-metal GPU instances with instant provisioning, real-time performance telemetry, and an API-first deployment model, enabling AI training, inference, and high-performance computing workloads at a fraction of hyperscaler pricing. The Company's fleet of NVIDIA RTX-class accelerators, with VRAM capacities ranging from 8GB to 32GB+, is now available to multiple organizations simultaneously through tiered access tiers.

"This platform upgrade marks a fundamental shift in how we go to market," said Chris Vassos, CTO of Hydaway. "We've proven the model with our initial clients, and now we're opening the infrastructure to multiple companies at once. The SaaS transition provides for recurring revenue, broader reach, and a foundation that can scale to meet the rapidly growing demand for accessible GPU compute in Canada and beyond."

The transition to a multi-company SaaS model is underpinned by the successful integration of Hydaway's compute infrastructure with RealityChek, its AI detection and verification platform acquired in February 2026. That integration demonstrated the Company's ability to power complex, resource-intensive AI workloads including multi-modal media analysis, model training, and blockchain-anchored content verification at scale. The SaaS platform is designed to support similar high demand use cases across a wide range of enterprise verticals, including cybersecurity, media, financial services, and academic research.

Hydaway's SaaS offering is structured around three access tiers -- Starter, Growth, and Enterprise -- allowing clients to onboard quickly and scale compute capacity as their needs evolve. Dedicated account management, custom SLAs, and priority provisioning are included in upper-tier plans. The Company expects the multi-tenant platform to drive meaningful improvements in GPU utilization rates, resulting in improved unit economics and a more predictable recurring revenue profile.

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway, commented, "The demand for affordable, reliable GPU compute is only accelerating. By moving to a SaaS model, we're not just scaling our own business, we're making high-performance AI infrastructure accessible to a much wider range of companies that currently can't afford hyperscaler pricing. That's a big deal for the Canadian tech ecosystem."

Hydaway is also actively exploring academic and enterprise partnership opportunities to expand the reach of both its GPU compute platform and its AI-literacy products, including RealityChek and its gamified AI detection experience.

The Company also announces that its shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the trading symbol HIDDF. Along with trading under the trading symbol "HIDDF" on the OTCQB, the Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HIDE" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C88".

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's shares in the United States.

Information relating to Hydaway, as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]