HYDAWAY DIGITAL ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS PROVIDERS AND REALITYCHEK REACHES MILESTONE TARGET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the "OTBC Agreement") with an arm's-length marketing firm, Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") of Oakville, Ontario, whereby OTBC will provide marketing and investor relations services, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution.

The OTBC Agreement commences on June 8, 2026 (the "Effective Date") for an initial term ending December 8, 2026. In connection with the Marketing Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay OTBC (i) an upfront cash fee of $100,000 plus applicable taxes; and (ii) 100,000 stock options in the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will be subject to certain vesting requirements: 25% of the options will vest at three months from the date of grant and an additional 25% of the options will vest every three months thereafter.

OTBC is an entity controlled by Jason Coles. OTBC and Jason Coles are arm's length parties to the Company. Except for the stock options granted to OTBC, neither OTBC nor Mr. Coles have a director or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

The Company has also entered into a digital marketing services agreement (the "Altura Agreement") with Altura Media Co. Inc. ("Altura"), a British Columbia-based marketing and media services company, whereby Altura will provide certain marketing and investor awareness services.

Under the terms of the Altura Agreement, Altura will deliver strategic advertising, public relations and investor communications services to the Company for a period commencing on June 1, 2026 and ending on August 1, 2026. These services will be focused on enhancing the Company's visibility and engagement within domestic and foreign markets, and include a full suite of services, including digital advertising, content creation and shareholder communications support. In consideration of the services, the Company has agreed to pay an upfront cash fee of $150,000 to Altura.

Altura is an entity controlled by Luis Campos. Altura and Luis Campos are arm's length parties to the Company. Neither Altura nor Mr. Campos have a director or indirect interest in the company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

Altura has a registered address at 1500 Royal Centre - 1055 West Georgia Street, P.O. Box 11117, and may be contacted via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 778-988-5503.

RealityChek – Milestone Share Issuance

The Company also announces that it has issued 1,552,260 common shares in the capital of the Company upon satisfaction of the first and second milestone set out in the share purchase agreement dated January 26, 2026 among the Company, RealityChek and the shareholders of RealityChek (see news release dated February 4, 2026). Under the first and second milestone, RealityChek completed a 2,000,000 image data set and 200,000 images human labelled. As the shares are issued pursuant to section 2.16 of NI 45-106, the shares are not subject to restrictions on resale.

About the Company

Hydaway Digital is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads and has recently acquired RealityCheck, a cyber security company currently finalizing design, development, testing, optimization, and deployment of the RealityChek artificial intelligence detection and verification platform, and design and development of an interactive content-labelling that strengthens and improves the platform by generating human-verified training data.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204 - 252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]