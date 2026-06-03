HYDAWAY DIGITAL APPOINTS CYBER SECURITY INDUSTRY VETERAN TO ADVISORY BOARD

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Angelo Valentini as a strategic advisor to the Company. Angelo will work to help advance Hydaway's RealityChek business, while also advising on various strategic initiatives around cybersecurity, and deepfakes.

Angelo currently serves as the Head of Channel Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions dedicated to protecting corporate enterprises and governments worldwide based in Tel Aviv, Israel. At Check Point, Angelo is responsible for international channel sales operations, contributing to the company's efforts in safeguarding enterprises and governments against sophisticated cyber threats. Previously, Angelo served as the head of Channel Sales at Avaya, a technology company specializing in communication solutions. Earlier in his career Angelo served at the Chief Financial Officer at CISCO Canada.

"I am truly excited to join Hydaway Digital's advisory board. Cybersecurity isn't just about technology - it's about people, trust, and building resilient organizations that can thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape. I look forward to working alongside the Hydaway Digital team to help shape their strategic direction, strengthen their security posture, and drive meaningful growth. Together, I believe we can bridge the gap between industry experience and innovation to create real, lasting impact" stated Angelo Valentini.

Hydaway CEO Karl Kottmeier, commented, "I am really pleased to welcome Angelo to the Hydaway team. His vast experience in cyber security, technology sales and financial reporting is truly unique and will be of tremendous immediate benefit to the Company. Angelo is a globally recognized senior corporate executive and Hydaway is incredibly fortunate to have someone of his calibre join as an advisor."

About the Company

Hydaway Digital is a computer rendering and GPU rental service provider located in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is focused on expanding access to scalable compute power and building infrastructure to support AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads and has recently acquired RealityCheck, a cyber security company currently finalizing design, development, testing, optimization, and deployment of the RealityChek artificial intelligence detection and verification platform, and design and development of an interactive content-labelling that strengthens and improves the platform by generating human-verified training data.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204 - 252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]