HYDAWAY DIGITAL'S REALITYCHEK FEATURED IN BIOMETRIC UPDATE'S 2026 DEEPFAKE FRAUD DETECTION MARKET REPORT

RealityChek earns organic inclusion in the independent 91-page market report and buyer's guide profiling the deepfake detection vendor landscape -- recognition of the Company's multi-modal AI detection platform among the sector's solution providers.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RealityChek, has been included in the 2026 Deepfake Fraud Detection Market Report, published by Biometric Update.1 RealityChek is featured organically in the report's vendor directory, placing the Company's AI detection and content-verification platform among the solution providers shaping this rapidly emerging sector.

The report is a 91-page independent market analysis and buyer's guide produced by Biometric Update in partnership with Goode Intelligence. It examines the technologies, standards, market dynamics and competitive landscape driving deepfake fraud detection, including AI-enabled identity fraud, injection attack detection (IAD), liveness detection, procurement considerations and market forecasts through 2028, alongside profiles of the vendor ecosystem. RealityChek's inclusion was editorial -- the Company was identified and listed on the strength of its platform, not through paid placement.

An Independent Signal of Momentum

"Being picked up organically by an independent industry report like this is exactly the kind of external validation we've been working toward," said Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Hydaway. "Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence track this market closely, and having RealityChek recognized alongside the sector's established players -- without us seeking it out -- tells us the platform is being noticed on its merits. It's a meaningful marker as deepfake detection moves from a niche fraud tool into core identity infrastructure."

The recognition comes as demand for deepfake detection accelerates. Generative AI has reshaped the economics of identity fraud, lowering the cost of sophisticated attacks while increasing their scale and realism. As deepfakes, synthetic identities and injection attacks push organizations to rethink how they secure digital identity, detection is increasingly treated as a foundational layer protecting identity verification, authentication, account recovery, digital wallets and AI-enabled services.

About RealityChek

RealityChek is an enterprise-grade AI detection and content-verification platform operated through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydaway Digital Corp. Its Reality Engine aggregates multiple tuned AI models to deliver detection across image, video, audio, and text, alongside identity verification and liveness-detection capabilities. The platform's detection technology analyzes signals such as noise, frequency, compression, and pixel-level artifacts to identify AI-generated and manipulated content. The detection suite -- including DETECT, the Company's web-based image and URL checker -- is available at detect.realitychek.com.

About the Company

Hydaway Digital Corp. is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RealityChek (TSXV: HIDE), Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content-verification platform. Please visit www.hydawaydigital.com and www.realitychek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]