HYDAWAY DIGITAL LAUNCHES REALITYCHEK AI DETECTION BOT ON X, BRINGING REAL-TIME "IS IT REAL?" VERIFICATION TO ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST PUBLIC CONVERSATIONS

New social bot lets X users verify whether content is real or AI-generated on demand -- by tagging @realitychek_ai directly in the feed, where misinformation spreads fastest.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a new RealityChek AI detection bot on the social platform X (formerly Twitter). The bot brings the Company's multi-modal content-verification technology directly into the public feed, allowing X users to invoke on-demand AI analysis of any piece of content -- simply by mentioning the bot -- and receive a verdict on whether it is authentic or AI-generated in real time, at the exact moment they encounter it.

The bot works conversationally. A user replies to or mentions @realitychek_ai and asks whether a piece of content -- an image, video, audio clip, or claim -- is real, fake, or authentic. RealityChek's detection engine analyzes the content and responds publicly with a verdict, putting the Company's full detection platform to work inside a single mention -- no app to download, no file to upload, and no need to leave X.

"The damage from synthetic content happens in the feed, in real time, long before anyone thinks to visit a verification website," said Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Hydaway. "By putting RealityChek on X, we're meeting people exactly where suspect content is created, shared, and believed. Verifying a piece of content is now as simple as tagging @realitychek_ai in the conversation -- no apps, no uploads, no leaving the feed -- on one of the most active public platforms in the world."

Why X -- Scale, Speed, and Reach

X remains one of the largest and most influential public platforms in the world. Independent 2026 estimates place X's audience in the range of roughly 550 to 620 million monthly active users, with daily active usage estimated at approximately 250 million.1 Because X no longer publishes official user metrics, these figures are third-party estimates, but together they describe an audience measured in the hundreds of millions.

Critically for RealityChek, X is where news and real-time information travel. Industry reporting indicates that a majority of U.S. adults use X to follow news -- more than any other social platform -- and that false information can spread several times faster than accurate information.2,3 Independent analyses estimate that a growing share of content on the platform is now AI-generated, underscoring exactly the problem RealityChek is built to solve.4

That combination -- enormous reach, real-time velocity, and a rising volume of synthetic content -- makes X a natural home for a live verification tool, and a powerful channel to introduce RealityChek to a mainstream audience.

Why This Matters -- The Rising Cost of Synthetic Content

The volume and cost of AI-generated deception have grown sharply. Industry sources report that tens of millions of AI images are now produced every day, and studies have found that people are frequently unable to distinguish AI-generated images from authentic ones.5,6 On the financial side, the Deloitte Center for Financial Services has projected that generative-AI-enabled fraud losses in the United States could reach approximately US$40 billion by 2027, and independent research has attributed billions of dollars in documented global losses to deepfake-related fraud, a large share of it originating on social media platforms.7,8

As synthetic media becomes cheaper and more convincing, the ability to quickly and independently verify content is becoming essential infrastructure for individuals, enterprises, and platforms alike. The RealityChek bot on X is designed to make that capability accessible to everyone, instantly.

How RealityChek Works

RealityChek is an enterprise-grade AI detection and content-verification platform operated through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hydaway Digital Corp. Its Reality Engine aggregates multiple tuned AI models to deliver detection across image, video, audio, and text, alongside identity verification and liveness-detection capabilities. The platform's detection technology analyzes signals such as noise, frequency, compression, and pixel-level artifacts to identify AI-generated and manipulated content. The new X bot is powered by this same detection stack, running on Hydaway's high-performance GPU compute infrastructure.

The RealityChek X bot joins a growing suite of detection tools -- including DETECT, the Company's web-based image and URL checker, and RealityChek's Liveness and Streaming Audio detection capabilities for enterprise clients. The detection suite is available at detect.realitychek.com.

Sources:

1 Independent third-party estimates; X no longer publishes official user metrics. See Wytlabs, "Twitter (X) Statistics" (2026), https://wytlabs.com/blog/twitter-x-statistics/; Backlinko, https://backlinko.com/twitter-users; DemandSage, https://www.demandsage.com/twitter-statistics/.

2 Pew Research Center, "How Americans Get News on TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram" (June 12, 2024), https://www.pewresearch.org/journalism/2024/06/12/how-americans-get-news-on-tiktok-x-facebook-and-instagram/; Pew Research Center, "Social Media and News Fact Sheet" (Sept. 25, 2025), https://www.pewresearch.org/journalism/fact-sheet/social-media-and-news-fact-sheet/.

3 Vosoughi, Roy & Aral, "The spread of true and false news online," Science (2018); summary at MIT Sloan, https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/study-false-news-spreads-faster-truth.

4 Aggregated platform estimates via Everypixel Journal; see Imagera, "AI Image Generation Statistics 2026," https://imagera.ai/blog/ai-image-generation-statistics-2026.

5 Aggregated platform estimates via Everypixel Journal; see Imagera, "AI Image Generation Statistics 2026," https://imagera.ai/blog/ai-image-generation-statistics-2026.

6 Conjointly, "Can people still tell real photos from AI images in 2025?" (Sept. 2025), https://conjointly.com/blog/real-vs-ai-images-2025/; Swansea University (Nov. 6, 2025), https://www.swansea.ac.uk/press-office/news-events/news/2025/11/fake-or-the-real-thing-how-ai-can-make-it-harder-to-trust-the-pictures-we-see.php.

7 Deloitte Center for Financial Services, "Generative AI is expected to magnify the risk of deepfakes and other fraud in banking" (2024), https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/financial-services/deepfake-banking-fraud-risk-on-the-rise.html.

8 Surfshark Research, "Deepfake fraud by country" and "Deepfake fraud origins" (2026), https://surfshark.com/research/chart/deepfake-fraud-countries; https://surfshark.com/research/chart/deepfake-fraud-origins.

About the Company

Hydaway Digital Corp. is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RealityChek (TSXV: HIDE), Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content-verification platform. Please visit www.hydawaydigital.com and www.realitychek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]