HYDAWAY DIGITAL COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF CARDLOGX AI CARD DETECTION SYSTEM ONTO HYDAWAY GPU INFRASTRUCTURE

Cardlogx Now Capable of Detecting and Analyzing Cards in Fractions of a Second, Powered by Hydaway's High-Performance Compute

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Cardlogx's AI-powered card detection and image analysis system onto Hydaway's GPU infrastructure.

The integration, completed recently, enables Cardlogx to leverage Hydaway's high-performance compute capacity to scan, detect, and analyze card imagery in fractions of a second -- a significant performance advancement made possible by the raw processing power of Hydaway's GPU platform. Card detection and verification tasks that previously required meaningful processing time can now be completed at speeds that meet the demands of high-volume, real-time enterprise environments.

This milestone builds directly on the enterprise infrastructure Hydaway has developed through its SaaS platform transition and its prior integration of RealityChek's AI detection capabilities. With the technical foundation now in place to onboard and serve multiple enterprise clients simultaneously, Hydaway is positioned to expand its commercial reach and bring additional partners onto the platform.

"This integration is another demonstration of what Hydaway's compute infrastructure makes possible. With Cardlogx now live on our compute platform, we have a clear template for onboarding enterprise clients with demanding real-time workloads. Our focus from here is commercial expansion -- putting Hydaway's infrastructure in front of the partners who need performance at this scale," said Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway.

About Cardlogx

CardLogx is an end-to-end selling tool for hobbyists and businesses in the $100 billion dollar trading card industry. CardLogx offers multi-channel eBay and Shopify sales sync, a trading card scanner and pricing tool, inventory and transaction logging, and trading card market analytics. The CardLogx card scanner enables lighting fast recognition of trading cards for users to create item listings across multiple platforms 20x faster than listing manually, with the added benefit of cross-platform sync and profit tracking. With trading card values growing exponentially, fraudulent and counterfeit cards have posed significant issues for new and experienced collectors. Counterfeiting technology continues to improve and Reality Chek provides a foundation for CardLogx to assist users in identifying and avoiding fake cards. The most commonly counterfeited cards are also among the most valuable, making this tool an invaluable asset for trading card businesses.

About Hydaway

Hydaway Digital Corp. is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]